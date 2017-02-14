Playboy Goes Nude Again

In December of 2015, the last US Playboy magazine with nude pictorials was published. Pamela Anderson made a comeback in what was called the last nude Playboy. Apparently the move to ban nude photos from the Playboy magazine did not work out. The international editions of Playboy magazine never stopped nude photos in the first place.

Don't Miss: Best Gadgets of 2017

The new Playboy magazine (March/April issue) states on the cover "Naked is normal." Chief Creative Officer, Cooper Hefner, son of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, posted an explanation of the return of nudity in this article.

On Twitter Cooper wrote: "I'll be the first to admit that the way in which the magazine portrayed nudity was dated, but removing it entirely was a mistake. Nudity was never the problem because nudity isn't a problem. Today we're taking our identity back and reclaiming who we are."

The cover of the first nude Playboy is still tame, hiding nipple behind text. Looking at how much skin Sports Illustrated is showing in the Swimsuit 2017 edition, Playboy needs to go back to fully embrace nudity to stay relevant.