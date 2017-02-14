 
 

Playboy Goes Nude Again

Credit: Playboy
 

Pamela Anderson was not the last nude of Playboy Magazine. The legendary magazine changes course again.

In December of 2015, the last US Playboy magazine with nude pictorials was published. Pamela Anderson made a comeback in what was called the last nude Playboy. Apparently the move to ban nude photos from the Playboy magazine did not work out. The international editions of Playboy magazine never stopped nude photos in the first place.

The new Playboy magazine (March/April issue) states on the cover "Naked is normal." Chief Creative Officer, Cooper Hefner, son of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, posted an explanation of the return of nudity in this article.

On Twitter Cooper wrote: "I'll be the first to admit that the way in which the magazine portrayed nudity was dated, but removing it entirely was a mistake. Nudity was never the problem because nudity isn't a problem. Today we're taking our identity back and reclaiming who we are."

The cover of the first nude Playboy is still tame, hiding nipple behind text. Looking at how much skin Sports Illustrated is showing in the Swimsuit 2017 edition, Playboy needs to go back to fully embrace nudity to stay relevant.

Playboy Nude Cover

The Author

Luigi Lugmayr
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

