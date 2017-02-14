Amazon Chime Announced

Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Tuesday announced Amazon Chime, a new unified communications service that makes meetings easier and more efficient.

With Amazon Chime, customers can start high-quality video and audio meetings with one-click, allowing them to host or join a meeting, chat, share content and screens with a synchronized experience across desktops, iOS and Android devices.

"Amazon Chime allows users to be productive from anywhere and is a great choice for companies that are looking for a solution to meetings that their employees will love to use," said Gene Farrell, Vice President, Enterprise Applications, AWS.

Amazon Chime uses noise-cancelling wideband audio to deliver high-quality audio and crisp, clear HD video to make it easier to have real conversations in a meeting. And with Amazon Chime, video works great across all user devices and many conference room video systems with no upgrades required.

With easy-to-use apps for Android, iOS, Mac, and Windows, Amazon Chime keeps meetings and chats synchronized across devices, and users can join meetings from any device and easily switch devices even in the middle of a meeting.

The service is available in three versions -- Amazon Chime Basic Edition, Amazon Chime Plus Edition and Amazon Chime Pro Edition.