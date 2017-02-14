 
 

Apple Stock Closes At All Time High On High Hopes For IPhone 8

Posted: Feb 14 2017, 5:11am CST | by , in News | Apple

 

Apple stock closes at all time high on high hopes for iPhone 8
 

Stock closed at $133.29, slightly above the previous Apple record

Apple has seen its revenues decline for the last three quarters, but that hasn't stopped investors from grabbing up stock. Shares of Apple have closed at an all time high of $133.29 per share, slightly above the previous record closing number. Part of the reason that Apple's stock price is surging is excitement over the new iPhone 8 that will celebrate the tenth anniversary of the device.

Don't Miss: The Funniest Super Bowl 2017 Commercials

Investors are betting that the next iPhone will be something big. Rumors continue to suggest that the device will have an OLED screen with curved edges and recent massive scale purchases of OLEDs from Samsung Display certainly lend weight to those rumors.

Apple continues to be the most valuable publicly traded company in the world. Much of the revenue that Apple makes comes on the back of the iPhone, even though that revenue has been down. Apple shares have been on the decline on fears that the iPhone can no longer innovate.

That perceived lack of innovation seems to have lessened as the iPhone anniversary nears and investors and consumers are expecting big things. If Apple fails to provide the anticipated innovative iPhone 8, Apple's stock price may feel the wrath of investors. Apple's worth is about $130 billion based on current stock price.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Tim Cook Calls for Crackdown on Fake News

Tim Cook Calls for Crackdown on Fake News

1 day ago, 12:57am CST

Augmented Reality Could be as big as iPhone says Apple CEO Tim Cook

Augmented Reality Could be as big as iPhone says Apple CEO Tim Cook

1 day ago, 1:24pm CST

iPhone 8 will feature an iris scanner

iPhone 8 will feature an iris scanner

1 day ago, 10:01am CST

iPhone 8 will feature wireless charging

iPhone 8 will feature wireless charging

3 days ago, 9:30am CST

Banned Chemicals Found in Deep Ocean Organisms

Banned Chemicals Found in Deep Ocean Organisms

13 minutes ago

Amazon Chime Announced

Amazon Chime Announced

1 hour ago

Playboy Goes Nude Again

Playboy Goes Nude Again

1 hour ago

Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones Review

Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones Review

2 hours ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Release Date Announced

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Release Date Announced

3 hours ago

Senators Seek Answer on Trump using Unsecure Smartphone

Senators Seek Answer on Trump using Unsecure Smartphone

4 hours ago

Facebook to Live Stream Mexican Football Liga MX 2017 Season

Facebook to Live Stream Mexican Football Liga MX 2017 Season

4 hours ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Details Revealed

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Details Revealed

4 hours ago

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

4 hours ago

Ancient Mammalian Reptile Produced Venom Long Before Snakes

Ancient Mammalian Reptile Produced Venom Long Before Snakes

5 hours ago

Ineos Will Build a Defender-Like Uncompromising 4x4 Off-Roader

Ineos Will Build a Defender-Like Uncompromising 4x4 Off-Roader

6 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

 
NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

John Oliver Bought Commercials on Morning Show TV to Educate Donald Trump

John Oliver Bought Commercials on Morning Show TV to Educate Donald Trump




Apple

Tim Cook Calls for Crackdown on Fake News

Tim Cook Calls for Crackdown on Fake News

1 day ago, 12:57am CST

Augmented Reality Could be as big as iPhone says Apple CEO Tim Cook

Augmented Reality Could be as big as iPhone says Apple CEO Tim Cook

1 day ago, 1:24pm CST

iPhone 8 will feature an iris scanner

iPhone 8 will feature an iris scanner

1 day ago, 10:01am CST

iPhone 8 will feature wireless charging

iPhone 8 will feature wireless charging

3 days ago, 9:30am CST

More Apple Stories




Latest News

Banned Chemicals Found in Deep Ocean Organisms

Banned Chemicals Found in Deep Ocean Organisms

13 minutes ago

Amazon Chime Announced

Amazon Chime Announced

1 hour ago

Playboy Goes Nude Again

Playboy Goes Nude Again

1 hour ago

Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones Review

Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones Review

2 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook