 
 

Amazon Declared The Most Innovative Company Of 2017

Posted: Feb 14 2017, 5:31am CST

 

Amazon declared the most innovative company of 2017
 

Amazon is booming on Prime and other services

2017 may have just started, but that hasn't kept Amazon from being declared the most innovative company of 2017 by Fast Company. Before we get into what makes Amazon the most innovative firm of the year, you might want to know the top five companies on the list. In order, they include Amazon, Google, Uber, Apple, and Snap.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos says, "Our customers are loyal to us right up until the second somebody offers them a better service," CEO Bezos says. "And I love that. it’s super-motivating for us."

Fast Company says that unlike Apple, Google, and Microsoft, Amazon isn't fixed to a tightly designed ecosystem of apps and services. Amazon is riding high on its Prime video services that is offered in 200 countries now. It's new show "The Grand Tour" featuring the former "Top Gear" trio landed Amazon its most watched premiere ever.

Amazon purchased Twitch streaming video game network last year and has original titles in the works. Amazon is also investing big in voice control via its Alexa assistant. Amazon is also working on how it delivers goods to consumers, in fact it made its first drone delivery in the UK and now owns over two dozen new fulfillment centers.

One of the biggest profit centers for Amazon is its Amazon Web Services division, which is now a $13 billion business and came out of the company's own needs for e-commerce infrastructure. More changes are coming to Amazon with brick and mortar stores opening. Amazon continues to grow and racked up about $100 billion in sales in 2015. Prime is also huge for the company with estimates that 60% of the total dollar volume of purchases sold on the site are from Prime members.

