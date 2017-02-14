T-Mobile fires Back at Verizon with HD Streaming and more Hotspot Data

Yesterday we mentioned that Verizon came out with its own Unlimited plan and tried to one up T-Mobile by offering HD video streaming with its offering. T-Mobile didn't like that and has announced changes to its own T-Mobile One plan. These changes include HD video streaming and 10GB of mobile Hotspot data monthly at high-speed.

The new changes to T-Mobile One come to customers at no additional charge to what they are currently paying. T-Mobile is offering two lines of T-Mobile One for $100 monthly with taxes and fees included.

"I don’t blame Verizon for caving. They just lost their network advantage, and they know it … and more importantly, more and more customers know it. Their back’s against the wall," said John Legere, president and CEO at T-Mobile. "This is what the Un-carrier does—drag the carriers kicking and screaming into the future. Next up, we’re going to force them to include monthly taxes and fees. Mark my words."

The HD video streaming and 10 GB of Hotspot data will begin for customers on February 17, which is this coming Friday. To activate the new features, the users do need to go to the T-Mobile app or my.t-mobile.com. Once the 10GB of high-speed data is spent, users can still tether at 3G speeds. Competition like this is great for consumers and I hope the companies continue to push each other for more service and better prices.