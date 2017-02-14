 
 

T-Mobile Fires Back At Verizon With HD Streaming And More Hotspot Data

Posted: Feb 14 2017, 6:05am CST | by , in News | Latest Business News

 

T-Mobile fires Back at Verizon with HD Streaming and more Hotspot Data
 

Carriers are fighting over unlimited data plans

Yesterday we mentioned that Verizon came out with its own Unlimited plan and tried to one up T-Mobile by offering HD video streaming with its offering. T-Mobile didn't like that and has announced changes to its own T-Mobile One plan. These changes include HD video streaming and 10GB of mobile Hotspot data monthly at high-speed.

Don't Miss: The Funniest Super Bowl 2017 Commercials

The new changes to T-Mobile One come to customers at no additional charge to what they are currently paying. T-Mobile is offering two lines of T-Mobile One for $100 monthly with taxes and fees included.

"I don’t blame Verizon for caving. They just lost their network advantage, and they know it … and more importantly, more and more customers know it. Their back’s against the wall," said John Legere, president and CEO at T-Mobile. "This is what the Un-carrier does—drag the carriers kicking and screaming into the future. Next up, we’re going to force them to include monthly taxes and fees. Mark my words."

The HD video streaming and 10 GB of Hotspot data will begin for customers on February 17, which is this coming Friday. To activate the new features, the users do need to go to the T-Mobile app or my.t-mobile.com. Once the 10GB of high-speed data is spent, users can still tether at 3G speeds. Competition like this is great for consumers and I hope the companies continue to push each other for more service and better prices.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Dubai to get EHang 184 autonomous Drones this Summer

Dubai to get EHang 184 autonomous Drones this Summer

15 minutes ago

Amazon declared the most innovative company of 2017

Amazon declared the most innovative company of 2017

33 minutes ago

Elon Musk says that the UAW has paid a Tesla worker to unionize the company

Elon Musk says that the UAW has paid a Tesla worker to unionize the company

4 days ago, 5:32am CST

Twitter Grows by 2 Million Users in Q4

Twitter Grows by 2 Million Users in Q4

4 days ago, 12:29am CST

Team of Astronomers Detect More Than 100 Potential Exoplanets

Team of Astronomers Detect More Than 100 Potential Exoplanets

9 minutes ago

Scientists Release Dataset of 1600 Nearby Stars for Public to Find New Exoplanets

30 minutes ago

Newborn Supernova Observed Just After Stellar Explosion

Newborn Supernova Observed Just After Stellar Explosion

43 minutes ago

Apple stock closes at all time high on high hopes for iPhone 8

Apple stock closes at all time high on high hopes for iPhone 8

53 minutes ago

Banned Chemicals Found in Deep Ocean Organisms

Banned Chemicals Found Deep in Mariana Trench

1 hour ago

Amazon Chime Announced

Amazon Chime Announced

2 hours ago

Playboy Goes Nude Again

Playboy Goes Nude Again

2 hours ago

Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones Review

Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones Review

3 hours ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Release Date Announced

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Release Date Announced

4 hours ago

Senators Seek Answer on Trump using Unsecure Smartphone

Senators Seek Answer on Trump using Unsecure Smartphone

5 hours ago

Facebook to Live Stream Mexican Football Liga MX 2017 Season

Facebook to Live Stream Mexican Football Liga MX 2017 Season

5 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

 
NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

John Oliver Bought Commercials on Morning Show TV to Educate Donald Trump

John Oliver Bought Commercials on Morning Show TV to Educate Donald Trump




Latest Business News

Dubai to get EHang 184 autonomous Drones this Summer

Dubai to get EHang 184 autonomous Drones this Summer

15 minutes ago

Amazon declared the most innovative company of 2017

Amazon declared the most innovative company of 2017

33 minutes ago

Elon Musk says that the UAW has paid a Tesla worker to unionize the company

Elon Musk says that the UAW has paid a Tesla worker to unionize the company

4 days ago, 5:32am CST

Twitter Grows by 2 Million Users in Q4

Twitter Grows by 2 Million Users in Q4

4 days ago, 12:29am CST

More Latest Business News Stories




Latest News

Team of Astronomers Detect More Than 100 Potential Exoplanets

Team of Astronomers Detect More Than 100 Potential Exoplanets

9 minutes ago

Dubai to get EHang 184 autonomous Drones this Summer

Dubai to get EHang 184 autonomous Drones this Summer

15 minutes ago

Scientists Release Dataset of 1600 Nearby Stars for Public to Find New Exoplanets

30 minutes ago

Amazon declared the most innovative company of 2017

Amazon declared the most innovative company of 2017

33 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook