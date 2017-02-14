Pewdiepie Anti-Semitic videos Cost him Disney relationship

Felix Kjellberg, better known as youTube gaming star PewDiePie, is in hot water over recent videos he has posted that are anti-Semitic in nature. These videos have cost the YouTube star his relationship with Disney after Disney cut ties with him over the videos posted. PewDiePie has posted nine different videos with either anti-Semitic comments or Nazi imagery in them

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

One of the videos shows a pair of men with one holding a sign that read "Death to all Jews." PewdiePie later stated that it was a joke gone too far. Another video that was posted to the star's page had a man dressed as Jesus stating "Hitler did nothing wrong." Other videos had swastikas in them and photos of Hitler.

Three of the nine videos with the offensive content in them have been taken down. YouTube had pulled the ads from at least one of the videos. However, YouTube left the videos alone even though it has a rule that bans such content.

PewDiePie is the biggest YouTube star by far and earned his fame with crude comments over video game play. He has 53 million subscribers and 14 billion video views. The Swedish man made $15 million on ad revenue from his videos. Disney owns Maker Studios, the network that partners with PewDiePie. Disney breaking ties with the man means that he will have to handle aspects that Maker Studios used to handle such as merchandise, video,and app production.

"Although Felix has created a following by being provocative and irreverent, he clearly went too far in this case and the resulting videos are inappropriate. Maker Studios has made the decision to end our affiliation with him going forward," a spokeswoman for Maker Studios told Forbes.