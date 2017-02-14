Humans are Causing Climate Change 170 Times Faster Than Natural Forces

The experts have created a math equation to calculate the devastation wrought by human activity on the planet. People and their waste products are wreaking havoc that is 170 times more potent than most natural processes. This equation was published in the science journal The Anthropocene Review.

Since the past 4.5 billion years, either astronomy or geology have dealt the odd blow to our planet. The earth’s various systems include the biosphere, the atmosphere, the hydrosphere, the cryosphere and a lithosphere to boot.

Yet since the past 60 years, human expansion has created such remarkable changes as have never occurred before in the land, air and water. This period we are living through has been called the Anthropocene.

Human agency now stands face to face with other natural forces. It is a case of culture having become a black hole that is sucking in Nature.

The new Anthropocene equation reveals a lot about how the earth’s systems have been dealt a solid impact via man’s mischief-making ways. Per 100 years, a temperature increase of 0.01 degrees has been noticeable.

Greenhouse gas emissions since the past half a century or so have further added to the burden of the planet. While the astronomical and geological forces have not entirely vanished and are still playing a role in the background, it is man-made changes that take the cake today.

Human beings have taken the changes occurring on the home planet to a whole new level. With us it has been a very short period of time in which such great and monumental transformations have taken place.

Such profound traumas to the “big blue marble” we inhabit might in fact be detrimental to us more than the rest of the planet. Societal breakdown may just be around the corner thanks to our destructive and nihilistic ways.