Eating Less can Slow Aging

While billions of dollars are spent on life extension and rejuvenating methods, the secret to the fountain of youth and longevity may lie right underneath our very noses.

Since aging takes place at a microscopic level, it is vital to halt its effects at the level of nutrition. By cutting calories, the process of senescence may be delayed and even reversed on a partial basis.

The experts found that when ribosomes slow down, so does aging. These ribosomes are given extra time to repair and rejuvenate themselves. Ribosomes are not simple entities.

They possess the complexity of a full-fledged vehicle. They require maintenance. Just like we don’t throw the vehicle away when the tires wear out, so we don’t discard the ribosomes.

Ribosomal rejuvenation takes place when we cut calories. At least this occurred in case of mice in the lab. Two groups of mice were placed under observation. One group had full access to lots of food. The other had 35% of its calories slashed from its diet.

The researchers found that there was a straightforward increase in life span thanks to caloric restriction. The biochemistry of the cells changed thereby extending the life span.

The youthfulness of the mice was noted down too. It was all linked to a spartan diet with all the necessary nutrients available in smaller quantities. The mice on the restricted diet suffered fewer illnesses and also were more active in their day to day movements.

Their youthfulness also got boosted by several notches. Not only did they live longer, but they led better quality lives. Ribosomes manufacture the proteins of the cells. They are important organelles within the cytoplasm of the cell.

Still, the scientists have said that individuals ought not to restrict their calories too drastically seeking the fountain of youth in the process. This longevity has only been noted in mice and may not entirely apply to human beings.