Nokia to announce Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and a new version of 3310 at MWC

Nokia has plunged back into action after being down for the past few years. And this time it seems that HMD is going to be aggressive in marketing to reach the ranks of illustrious manufacturers in the smartphone arena. HMD (who recently bought a large share of Nokia and its assets) plans for Nokia to introduce Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 along with a new version of the legendary 3310 at MWC 2017 which is going to take place in Barcelona later this month.

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

To be noted, Nokia 6 already rolled out in China last month, Nokia will be announcing the new models and showcasing Nokia 6 at MWC 2017 exclusively to launch the models in European mobile market. Nokia 6 is expected to be priced at €249. Nokia 5 is a low-mid price range model featuring a 5.2” display with 720 pixel resolution.

It is rumored to be powered by the Qualcomm SnapDragon 430 chipset, the same one that is used in Nokia 6. Nokia 5 has 2 Gb of RAM, variants of internal storage, and a 12 MP back camera. Nokia 5 will be priced at €199. Specifications of Nokia 3 are still a mystery to the world, though we do know that it will have a price tag of reasonable €149.

Yet the spotlight will be on the reimagined build of 3310, a classic historical model which ruled the global markets during the 80s and 90s. The new version of 3310 is promised to cross the threshold of modern mobile phones.