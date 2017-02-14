 
 

Fifty Shades Darker Manages To Stay Ahead Of Budget Over The Weekend

Posted: Feb 14 2017, 12:25pm CST | by , in News | Latest Movie News

 

Fifty Shades Darker Manages to Stay Ahead of Budget Over the Weekend
  • Fifty Shades Darker Earns $146 Million in Worldwide Debut
 

Fifty Shades Darker manages to keep itself from turning into a disaster over the box office weekend where it was outperformed by LEGO Batman movie

The box office experts were already skeptical of Fifty Shades Darker’s chances of dominating the box office. According to them, this installment was releasing with two fan favorite franchises, namely; LEGO Batman movie and John Wick. Fifty Shades was declared to have no chances compared to its competition.

Don't Miss: How to Pre-order Nintendo Switch

They were absolutely right. The LEGO Batman movie did dominate the weekend box office. It was the highest grossing movie over the weekend leaving Fifty Shades Darker behind.

However, Fifty Shades was not a complete bomb on the box office. Although it did not open to the same amount as the original movie did with $46.8 million over its domestic debut, according to BoxOfficeMojo. Fifty Shades of Grey grossed over $85 million.

The movie’s major audience comprised of the female fans who were also fans of the source material of the movie franchise, E.L. James’ trilogy of the same name which was basically erotic fiction based on Twilight that eventually took a turn of its own.

The book series went on to become a best-selling trilogy and is now halfway through the movies. The movie continues from last time when the two main characters Anastasia and Christian had a fall out.

This movie will progress in both ways towards the couple’s future while delving into their past as well. The characters are also overshadowed by some villainous characters.

The movie was awarded a B Cinemascore by its audience which were 70% female and 56% among them were under-30, according to Forbes. All in all, the movie went on to earn $146 million worldwide. The movie is expected to see a boost in its earning as the weekend draws close on Tuesday which is Valentine’s Day.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Bad Batch Trailer Features Jason Momoa and Keanu Reeves

Bad Batch Trailer Features Jason Momoa and Keanu Reeves

16 minutes ago

Sophie Turner Announces New Schedule for X-Men Movie

Sophie Turner Announces New Schedule for X-Men Movie

4 hours ago

Westworld Star Thandie Newton in Talks to Star in Han Solo Movie

Westworld Star Thandie Newton in Talks to Star in Han Solo Movie

3 days ago, 10:09am CST

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Expecting First Child

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Expecting First Child

4 days ago, 11:07am CST

Elon Musk Wants Humans to Become Cyborgs

Elon Musk Wants Humans to Become Cyborgs

8 minutes ago

India’s Air Pollution Deaths Rivals China

India’s Air Pollution Deaths Rivals China

28 minutes ago

How to Build Your Own Bio-Bot?

How to Build Your Own Bio-Bot?

38 minutes ago

Hubble Captures The Archer of Sagittarius

Hubble Captures The Archer of Sagittarius

46 minutes ago

Apple joins Wireless Power Consortium

Apple joins Wireless Power Consortium

52 minutes ago

Nokia to announce Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and a new version of 3310 at MWC

Nokia to announce Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and a new version of 3310 at MWC

57 minutes ago

Huawei Watch 2 will be announced at MWC 2017

Huawei Watch 2 will be announced at MWC 2017

1 hour ago

Climate Change is Already Affecting Wildlife, Report Says

Climate Change is Already Affecting Wildlife, Report Says

1 hour ago

A Quick History of Valentine&#039;s Day

A Quick History of Valentine's Day

1 hour ago

Sea Level Rise is Disappearing Salt Marshes

Sea Level Rise is Disappearing Salt Marshes

4 hours ago

Eating Less can Slow Aging

Eating Less can Slow Aging

4 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

 
NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

John Oliver Bought Commercials on Morning Show TV to Educate Donald Trump

John Oliver Bought Commercials on Morning Show TV to Educate Donald Trump




Latest Movie News

Bad Batch Trailer Features Jason Momoa and Keanu Reeves

Bad Batch Trailer Features Jason Momoa and Keanu Reeves

16 minutes ago

Sophie Turner Announces New Schedule for X-Men Movie

Sophie Turner Announces New Schedule for X-Men Movie

4 hours ago

Westworld Star Thandie Newton in Talks to Star in Han Solo Movie

Westworld Star Thandie Newton in Talks to Star in Han Solo Movie

3 days ago, 10:09am CST

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Expecting First Child

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Expecting First Child

4 days ago, 11:07am CST

More Latest Movie News Stories




Latest News

Elon Musk Wants Humans to Become Cyborgs

Elon Musk Wants Humans to Become Cyborgs

8 minutes ago

Bad Batch Trailer Features Jason Momoa and Keanu Reeves

Bad Batch Trailer Features Jason Momoa and Keanu Reeves

16 minutes ago

India’s Air Pollution Deaths Rivals China

India’s Air Pollution Deaths Rivals China

28 minutes ago

How to Build Your Own Bio-Bot?

How to Build Your Own Bio-Bot?

38 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook