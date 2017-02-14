Fifty Shades Darker Manages to Stay Ahead of Budget Over the Weekend

The box office experts were already skeptical of Fifty Shades Darker’s chances of dominating the box office. According to them, this installment was releasing with two fan favorite franchises, namely; LEGO Batman movie and John Wick. Fifty Shades was declared to have no chances compared to its competition.

They were absolutely right. The LEGO Batman movie did dominate the weekend box office. It was the highest grossing movie over the weekend leaving Fifty Shades Darker behind.

However, Fifty Shades was not a complete bomb on the box office. Although it did not open to the same amount as the original movie did with $46.8 million over its domestic debut, according to BoxOfficeMojo. Fifty Shades of Grey grossed over $85 million.

The movie’s major audience comprised of the female fans who were also fans of the source material of the movie franchise, E.L. James’ trilogy of the same name which was basically erotic fiction based on Twilight that eventually took a turn of its own.

The book series went on to become a best-selling trilogy and is now halfway through the movies. The movie continues from last time when the two main characters Anastasia and Christian had a fall out.

This movie will progress in both ways towards the couple’s future while delving into their past as well. The characters are also overshadowed by some villainous characters.

The movie was awarded a B Cinemascore by its audience which were 70% female and 56% among them were under-30, according to Forbes. All in all, the movie went on to earn $146 million worldwide. The movie is expected to see a boost in its earning as the weekend draws close on Tuesday which is Valentine’s Day.