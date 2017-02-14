2017 Ferrari F12 M to Come with a V12 Engine at Geneva Motor Show

A new Ferrari is heading towards the Geneva Motor Show. The 2017 Geneva Motor Show will be held from 7th March to 19th March. The upcoming 2017 Ferrari F12 M will use the F12 Berlinetta successor’s engine. It is a 12-cylinder special cylinder that is built by the company itself.

It is regarded as one of the most powerful engines in the world. The 6.3 liter engine which is used in LeFerrari has only been beaten by 769bhp V12 engine of the Ferrari F12tdf.

The upcoming 2017 Ferrari F12 M will have a power and performance boost. This means that it will be able to beat the record of F12’s original 0-62 mph in 3.1 seconds record.

The car will also use Ferrari’s virtual short wheelbase active rear system that got really popular. This system managed to improve agility in F12tdf, according to AutoCar.

The 2017 Ferrari F12 M is supposed to sport an evolutionary design which will see in the form of its new grilles and new headlights too. It is going to have more exterior and interior changes as compared to other Ferrari’s that have been recently released.

The F12 M is supposed to get the dual screen infotainment system that is also featured in GT4C Lusso. There are a number of updates that have been made with the infotainment system.

The production of 2017 Ferrari F12 M is supposed to start in year 2018 and is supposed to finish by the end of year 2019. It is also expected that being a limited run model it will be offered in mere 1000 to 1200 units.

Among these, a small number of cars will be made for right hand drive. Other than that a limited run edition of this model catering 80-100 units will be released too.