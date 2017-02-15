Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

Kate Upton is back in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. The super model is the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 cover model. The super fit blonde bombshell was shot by Yu Tsai in beautiful Fiji. This is Kate Upton's fifth time featured in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue and the third time Upton made it on the cover.

Kate Update first started her career with SI Swimsuit back in 2011. Her impressive debut earned her our coveted Rookie of the Year honor. She went on to land the cover back-to-back years in 2012 and 2013. At just 22-years-old, she was also named as a member of 22-person SI Swimsuit legends class, which included icons like Heidi Klum, Christie Brinkley, Tyra Banks and Elle Macpherson, to name a few.

Kate Upton not only gets one cover. SI released three different covers featuring Kate Upton.

"We didn’t start off with the idea of three covers, regardless of who was on the cover," explained SI Swimsuit editor MJ Day. "But when Kate was actually shooting, we were trying so many different looks on her and each photo was coming back just as great as the next.

"It's a full circle moment for us," MJ continued. "We started Kate in her career, and you know, we watched her grow and become not only this worldwide, superstar phenomenon; she changed the direction of the modeling industry. Kate Upton was really this trailblazer that led the way for the Ashley Grahams of the world and everything you're seeing happen that's different in fashion right now."

See all three Kate Upton Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 covers. The covers have been revealed last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Kate Upton was a guest at the late night show.

"I was very excited when MJ asked me to be back in the issue," Kate Upton said about her return according to Sports Illustrated. "Especially when this year's theme is about every woman of every age and every body type being accepted. It was inspiring to be asked to be a part of that issue.

Kate Upton is known for seriously working out. Her personal trainer regularly shares videos of Kate lifting weights on Instagram.

"For me, it was MJ’s passion for having it be this theme and this issue and that’s why I wanted to be a part of this magazine again," Kate added. "Those are the campaigns I want to do and the career I want to have — to inspire women to love themselves. That’s a balance of working hard and eating healthy but also enjoying life and having cheat days and for the emphasis not to be on the ideal perfect body. It makes me proud to be asked back."

Kate Upton will be attending the first-ever VIBES festival in Houston end of this week. The highly anticipated event at Post HTX kicks off on Friday, Feb. 17, with a food festival featuring favorites from well-known national and regional chefs. The food festival will be followed by a VIP performance from R&B sensation Miguel. The fun continues on Saturday with a lineup of local Houston musicians and a headlining performance by Grammy Award-winning producer and DJ Diplo. ​

The SI swimsuit models include this year Hannah Jeter, Nina Agdal, Irina Shayk, Lais Ribeiro, Kelly Gale, Sida Sodorkina, Myla Dalbesio and Christie Brinkley. The latter has raised the most attention as the 63-year-old former Sports Illustrated cover model stuns in her 2017 bikini shoot.

The photos of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 edition are available now on si.com/swimsuit/2017 and in the SI Swimsuit app. The Time Inc. owned magazine will accompany the release of the SI Swimsuit edition with a week filled with events and appearances.

Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman make their SI Swimsuit debut in the 2017 issue. Biles, who lives and trains in the Houston area, and Raisman, were photographed by James Macari against the backdrop of the VIBES festival, with shoots taking place around Houston at the World Champions Center, the North Houston Skate Park and the Lillie and Hugh Roy Cullen Sculpture Garden.

The “VIBES” by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit event caps off launch week of the 2017 edition. The inaugural “VIBES” festival is the latest live event offering from Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. VIBES by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit will be held in Houston on February 17–18. The first-of-its-kind event will feature live performances by GRAMMY Award-winning artists Diplo and Miguel; a food festival curated by Houston’s James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Shepherd and special appearances by the models of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Class of 2017.

The Time Inc. owned Sports Illustrated Swimsuit franchise reaches more than 73 million people annually, and more men 18 to 34 than the Super Bowl.

The iconic franchise now spans more than 20 product extensions in digital social, broadcast, publishing, mobile and consumer products, along with supporting a vibrant experiential marketing business.

Since debuting in 1964 Swimsuit has become a pop-culture phenomenon and an established launching pad for successful careers in TV, fashion, business and film including those of Kathy Ireland, Cheryl Tiegs, Tyra Banks and Heidi Klum. The 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is the 53rd. Read everything you need to know about the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.