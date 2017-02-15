The German Shepherd Rumor Won the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2017

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 cover model has just been revealed. Kate Upton is though not trending on Twitter, but a dog does. The German Shepherd named Rumor has taken the title "Best in Show" at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2017.

Rumor is a female German Shepherd owned by the Herding Group. Winning Best in Show means that Rumor will have puppies soon to make a pile of gold for the owner.

All results of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2017 can be found here.

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is a prestigious all-breed dog show that has been held in New York City annually since 1877. This means this event is 140 years old.

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is one of a handful of benched shows in the United States according to Wikipedia. Dogs are required to be on display in an assigned location (bench) during the entirety of the show except when being shown in the ring, groomed for showing, or taken outside to eliminate, so that spectators and breeders alike have an opportunity to see all the entered dogs. (In the more common un-benched shows, dogs are required to be present only at assigned ring times.)<