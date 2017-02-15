 
 

The German Shepherd Rumor Won The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2017

Posted: Feb 15 2017, 12:59am CST | by , Updated: Feb 15 2017, 1:06am CST, in News | Also on the Geek Mind

 

The German Shepherd Rumor Won the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2017
Credit: Westminster Kennel Club Dog
 

A German Shepherd dog named Rumor won the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2017.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 cover model has just been revealed. Kate Upton is though not trending on Twitter, but a dog does. The German Shepherd named Rumor has taken the title "Best in Show" at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2017.

Don't Miss: Big Announcements at MCW 2017

Rumor is a female German Shepherd owned by the Herding Group. Winning Best in Show means that Rumor will have puppies soon to make a pile of gold for the owner.

All results of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2017 can be found here.

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is a prestigious all-breed dog show that has been held in New York City annually since 1877. This means this event is 140 years old.

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is one of a handful of benched shows in the United States according to Wikipedia. Dogs are required to be on display in an assigned location (bench) during the entirety of the show except when being shown in the ring, groomed for showing, or taken outside to eliminate, so that spectators and breeders alike have an opportunity to see all the entered dogs. (In the more common un-benched shows, dogs are required to be present only at assigned ring times.)<

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Cutest Couples On the Web to Make You Jealous This Valentine&#039;s Day

Cutest Couples On the Web to Make You Jealous This Valentine's Day

9 hours ago, 4:09pm CST

A Quick History of Valentine&#039;s Day

A Quick History of Valentine's Day

15 hours ago, 10:57am CST

Playboy Goes Nude Again

Playboy Goes Nude Again

22 hours ago, 3:53am CST

Do Reptilian-Human Hybrids Rule the World?

Do Reptilian-Human Hybrids Rule the World?

1 day ago, 5:30pm CST

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Released Online

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Released Online

1 minute ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

1 hour ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Details Revealed

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Details Revealed

1 hour ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Release Date Announced

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Release Date Announced

1 hour ago

NASA’s Spitzer Telescope Detects Heartbeat-like Pulsations in a Distant Star

NASA’s Spitzer Telescope Detects Heartbeat-like Pulsations in a Distant Star

1 hour ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model Reveal is on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model Reveal is on Jimmy Kimmel Live

6 hours ago

2017 Ferrari F12 M to Come with a V12 Engine at Geneva Motor Show

2017 Ferrari F12 M to Come with a V12 Engine at Geneva Motor Show

11 hours ago, 2:49pm CST

Lexus LS 500h Hybrid Flagship Sedan to Debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

Lexus LS 500h Hybrid Flagship Sedan to Debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

11 hours ago, 2:44pm CST

Valentine Day in Space: Rosetta Casts it Shadow on Comet 67P During Close Flyby

Valentine's Day in Space: Rosetta Casts it Shadow on Comet 67P During Close Flyby

11 hours ago, 2:24pm CST

Mitsubishi Names its New SUV as Eclipse Cross

Mitsubishi Names its New SUV as Eclipse Cross

12 hours ago, 1:49pm CST

GM to Sale Opel and Vauxhall to PSA

GM to Sale Opel and Vauxhall to PSA

12 hours ago, 1:46pm CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

 
NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton




Also on the Geek Mind

Cutest Couples On the Web to Make You Jealous This Valentine&#039;s Day

Cutest Couples On the Web to Make You Jealous This Valentine's Day

9 hours ago, 4:09pm CST

A Quick History of Valentine&#039;s Day

A Quick History of Valentine's Day

15 hours ago, 10:57am CST

Playboy Goes Nude Again

Playboy Goes Nude Again

22 hours ago, 3:53am CST

Do Reptilian-Human Hybrids Rule the World?

Do Reptilian-Human Hybrids Rule the World?

1 day ago, 5:30pm CST

More Also on the Geek Mind Stories




Latest News

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Released Online

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Released Online

1 minute ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

11 minutes ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

1 hour ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Details Revealed

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Details Revealed

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook