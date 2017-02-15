 
 

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Released Online

Posted: Feb 15 2017, 2:05am CST

 

Credit: Sports Illustrated

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 digital edition is available online.

Sports Illustrated has released the photos and videos of the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition online. This year's swimsuit edition goes beyond swimsuit.

The spread of Hailey Clauson will drop jaws across the country. She poses topless on a horse in the snow. In another setting she is just covered in thick threads of wool. See our Top 10 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 photos.

The SI Swimsuit Edition 2017 features dozens of swimsuit models including model super stars Barbara Palvin, Chrissy Teigen, Nina Agdal and Ashley Graham.

Kate Upton is back in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. The super model is the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 cover model

The SI swimsuit models include this year Alexa Ray Joel, Aly Raisman, Anne De Paula, Ashley Graham, Barbara Plavin, Bianca Balti, Bo Krsmanovic, Caroline WozniakiChrissy Teigen, Christie Brinkley, Danielle HerringtonGenie Bouchard, Hailey Clauson, Hannah Ferguson, Hannah Jeter, Hunter McGradyKate Bock, Kate Upton, Kelly Gale, Kelly Rohrbach, Lais Ribeiro, Lisa Marie Jaftha, McKenna Berkley, Mia Kang, Myla Dalbesio, Nina Agdal, Robyn Lawley, Rose Bertram, Sailor Brinkley Cook, Samantha Hoopes, Serena Williams and Vita Sidorkina.

The 63-year-old former Sports Illustrated cover model Christie Brinkley stuns in her 2017 bikini shoot. The hype around the photos that also featured her two daughters was incredible.

The photos and videos of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 edition are available now on si.com/swimsuit/2017 and will be at some point also be available in the SI Swimsuit app.

The Time Inc. owned magazine will accompany the release of the SI Swimsuit edition with a week filled with events and appearances. 

Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman make their SI Swimsuit debut in the 2017 issue. Biles, who lives and trains in the Houston area, and Raisman, were photographed by James Macari against the backdrop of the VIBES festival, with shoots taking place around Houston at the World Champions Center, the North Houston Skate Park and the Lillie and Hugh Roy Cullen Sculpture Garden. 

Other athletes in the 2017 Swimsuit issue include Ronda Rousey, Lindsey Vonn and Caroline Wozniacki. All of them have been in the Swimsuit Edition before.

The “VIBES” by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit event caps off launch week of the 2017 edition. The inaugural “VIBES” festival is the latest live event offering from Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. VIBES by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit will be held in Houston on February 17–18. The first-of-its-kind event will feature live performances by GRAMMY Award-winning artists Diplo and Miguel; a food festival curated by Houston’s James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Shepherd and special appearances by the models of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Class of 2017. 

The Time Inc. owned Sports Illustrated Swimsuit franchise reaches more than 73 million people annually, and more men 18 to 34 than the Super Bowl.  

The iconic franchise now spans more than 20 product extensions in digital social, broadcast, publishing, mobile and consumer products, along with supporting a vibrant experiential marketing business.

Since debuting in 1964 Swimsuit has become a pop-culture phenomenon and an established launching pad for successful careers in TV, fashion, business and film including those of Kathy Ireland, Cheryl Tiegs, Tyra Banks and Heidi Klum. The 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is the 53rd. Read everything you need to know about the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

