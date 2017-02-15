 
 

Hack And Slash Game "For Honor" Launches

Posted: Feb 15 2017, 6:32am CST | by , Updated: Feb 15 2017, 6:34am CST, in News | Gaming

 

Hack and Slash Game &quot;For Honor&quot; Launches
 

Not quite Oblivion, but you get to fight a lot

The last time I played a hack and slash video game was Elder Scrolls Oblivion way back in the day. I really liked being able to sword fight and roam the open world all I wanted. A new hack and slash game has launched called "For Honor" and it is set in Medieval times.

Don't Miss: Big Announcements at MCW 2017

Basically it lets you be a knight and go out and sword fight all you want. The game launched yesterday and so far the review content on the title is a bit light. The reason for that is that "For Honor" didn't go out to reviewers until it launched for gamers. The servers for the game didn't go live until later in the day.

That seems like a backwards way to launch a game today, but I guess that does cut down on leaks before launch. The game lets players play as a knight, viking, or samurai. The game is based in large part on multiplayer modes including a mode called Dominion where you have to capture territory on a map.

Another big part of the game are multiplayer duels where you fight a single opponent in combat. The game is described as slow and lumbering, but I assume it is meant that way with warriors clad in armor at your command. The combat lets players block opponent attacks and attack on their own. Unlike Oblivion, there doesn't seem to be an ability to endlessly wander a beautiful world, but if you want to brawl this might be the game.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Super Mario Run Doing Surprisingly Well

Super Mario Run Doing Surprisingly Well

Feb 2 2017, 8:22am CST

Nintendo Delays Release of Anticipated Mobile Game

Nintendo Delays Release of Anticipated Mobile Game

Jan 31 2017, 7:51am CST

Vikings: War of Clans – MMO Strategy Game Online

Vikings: War of Clans – MMO Strategy Game Online

Jan 30 2017, 3:04am CST

Tomorrow Corporation&#039;s Popular Games head to Nintendo Switch

Tomorrow Corporation's Popular Games head to Nintendo Switch

Jan 25 2017, 5:52am CST

Super Earth Discovered With 60 New Planets

Super Earth Discovered With 60 New Planets

3 minutes ago

First Live Birth Evidence Discovered in Animals Previously Thought to Lay Eggs

First Live Birth Evidence Discovered in Animals Previously Thought to Lay Eggs

16 minutes ago

Caavo set top box controls all your entertainment devices

Caavo set top box controls all your entertainment devices

17 minutes ago

Nokia 3310 Relaunch coming at MWC 2017

Nokia 3310 Relaunch coming at MWC 2017

31 minutes ago

Kansas City Power &amp; Light is placing EV Chargers in its Service Area

Kansas City Power & Light is placing EV Chargers in its Service Area

49 minutes ago

Facebook rolls out new video watching and sharing features

Facebook rolls out new video watching and sharing features

1 hour ago

Ancient Jars Hold Clues About Change in Earth’s Magnetic Field

Ancient Jars Hold Clues About Changes in Earth’s Magnetic Field

1 hour ago

India Launches Record 104 Satellites on a Single Rocket

India Launches Record 104 Satellites on a Single Rocket

1 hour ago

Science Panel Supports Human Gene Editing

Science Panel Supports Human Gene Editing

1 hour ago

Mars had Water in Recent Past: Study

Mars had Water in Recent Past: Study

4 hours ago

Black Hole found Producing Fuel for Star Formation

Black Hole found Producing Fuel for Star Formation

4 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

 
NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton




Gaming

Super Mario Run Doing Surprisingly Well

Super Mario Run Doing Surprisingly Well

Feb 2 2017, 8:22am CST

Nintendo Delays Release of Anticipated Mobile Game

Nintendo Delays Release of Anticipated Mobile Game

Jan 31 2017, 7:51am CST

Vikings: War of Clans – MMO Strategy Game Online

Vikings: War of Clans – MMO Strategy Game Online

Jan 30 2017, 3:04am CST

Tomorrow Corporation&#039;s Popular Games head to Nintendo Switch

Tomorrow Corporation's Popular Games head to Nintendo Switch

Jan 25 2017, 5:52am CST

More Gaming Stories




Latest News

Super Earth Discovered With 60 New Planets

Super Earth Discovered With 60 New Planets

3 minutes ago

First Live Birth Evidence Discovered in Animals Previously Thought to Lay Eggs

First Live Birth Evidence Discovered in Animals Previously Thought to Lay Eggs

16 minutes ago

Caavo set top box controls all your entertainment devices

Caavo set top box controls all your entertainment devices

17 minutes ago

Nokia 3310 Relaunch coming at MWC 2017

Nokia 3310 Relaunch coming at MWC 2017

31 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook