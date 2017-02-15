Hack And Slash Game "For Honor" Launches

The last time I played a hack and slash video game was Elder Scrolls Oblivion way back in the day. I really liked being able to sword fight and roam the open world all I wanted. A new hack and slash game has launched called "For Honor" and it is set in Medieval times.

Basically it lets you be a knight and go out and sword fight all you want. The game launched yesterday and so far the review content on the title is a bit light. The reason for that is that "For Honor" didn't go out to reviewers until it launched for gamers. The servers for the game didn't go live until later in the day.

That seems like a backwards way to launch a game today, but I guess that does cut down on leaks before launch. The game lets players play as a knight, viking, or samurai. The game is based in large part on multiplayer modes including a mode called Dominion where you have to capture territory on a map.

Another big part of the game are multiplayer duels where you fight a single opponent in combat. The game is described as slow and lumbering, but I assume it is meant that way with warriors clad in armor at your command. The combat lets players block opponent attacks and attack on their own. Unlike Oblivion, there doesn't seem to be an ability to endlessly wander a beautiful world, but if you want to brawl this might be the game.