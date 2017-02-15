 
 

Heart Disease Costs In US Will Exceed $1 Trillion By 2035

Posted: Feb 15 2017, 8:43am CST

 

Recent research reveals that 2035 will have more heart patients and the treatment cost will reach 1.1$ trillion.

By 2035 the health cost will touch the sky, especially in the area of cardiovascular disease. The cost will also affect the economy of America as reported by RTI International for the American Heart Association which conducted the research.

The research also reveals that there will be 131.2 million patients of heart disease in the U.S in 2035. The figure is 45 percent of U.S population and the total cost on heart treatment will reach $1.1 trillion, said Olga Khavjou, economist in RTI's public health economics program and he is also the lead author of the research study.

It was predicted in 2011 that America will have 100 million heart patients in 2030, but the prediction got true much before that as 2015 had this figure. So, the past research shows that the number of heart patients will increase in 2035, reaching upto 131.2 million.

The researchers have divided the number of patients as per disease in the U.S according to which there will be 123.2 million patients of high blood pressure in the US. Heart patients with coronary heart will be 24 million.

Stroke patients will include 11.2 million. Whereas, 7.2 million people in America will be patients of fibrillation. The researchers also found that more men will have heart disease than women by 2035.

The research team also observed that the current cost on heart treatment is $555 billion and that will be in trillions in 2035. Though, the patients with several other diseases will also increase, but heart patients would exceed them.

Medical associations suggested certain changes in the federal policies in America, including increased funding for stroke and heart researches by national health institutes.

The changes will also focus on different methods to prevent heart diseases, and better health services for heart patients and others as well.

