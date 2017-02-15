 
 

Riverdale Spinoffs Are A Possibility After Deal Between Archie Comics And WB

Posted: Feb 15 2017, 8:50am CST | by , in News | Latest TV News

 

Riverdale Spinoffs are a Possibility After Deal Between Archie Comics and WB
 

Archie Comics and Warner Bros. set to pave way for a spinoff from the currently hot show Riverdale

Riverdale on CW was a project which had a lot of excitement as well as skepticism attached to it. Based on the famous Archie Comics, the show was set to feature the iconic characters including Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead and Josie and the Pussycats.

Don't Miss: Big Announcements at MCW 2017

The show also highlighted the fact the show will be based on darker theme than the usually cheery note of the comic books. The show has since been appraised since its premiere and it is already gathering a fan base. Based on a mystery murder plotline featuring a layered story for all the different characters, the show is progressing well. 

Riverdale is not the only show that is going to be featured on TV soon. As a part of a deal that Archie Comics and Warner Bros. recently signed on, the studios and the comic book creators are looking forward to develop more shows from the comic books. 

The deal was a sure thing as indicated by network president Mark Pedowitz at the CW’s Television Critics Association winter press tour presentation, when he said to ask him about The CW was planning an Archie expanded universe similar to their DC Comics TV world. He said that they should ask him in 5 to 6 weeks and just five weeks after, the news has come through. 

Under this current deal, the spinoff or spinoffs could be based on any number of characters or villains in the comic books which holds a strong possibility for Josie and the Pussycats and Sabrina the Teenage Witch being the favorites. One thing that both WB and Archie Comics will have to make sure of is that the show coincides with Riverdale’s plot. 

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Supergirl Introduces Lex Luthor in Latest Episode

Supergirl Introduces Lex Luthor in Latest Episode

20 hours ago, 12:54pm CST

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt 3 Teaser Shows Tituss Drinking Beyoncé&#039;s Lemonade

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt 3 Teaser Shows Tituss Drinking Beyoncé's Lemonade

21 hours ago, 12:36pm CST

John Oliver Bought Commercials on Morning Show TV to Educate Donald Trump

John Oliver Bought Commercials on Morning Show TV to Educate Donald Trump

2 days ago, 7:56am CST

How To Watch the Grammys Online

How To Watch the Grammys Live Online

3 days ago, 7:08am CST

Mahershala Ali to Join the Cast of Triple Frontier

Mahershala Ali to Join the Cast of Triple Frontier

9 minutes ago

Scalp Cooling Caps may Prevent Hair Loss in Women Having Chemotherapy

Scalp Cooling Caps may Prevent Hair Loss in Women Having Chemotherapy

20 minutes ago

Hamilton Movie is a Possibility Says Lin Manuel Miranda

Hamilton Movie is a Possibility Says Lin Manuel Miranda

43 minutes ago

Cell Phone Could Search for Galactic Fast Radio Bursts

Cell Phones Could Search for Galactic Fast Radio Bursts

53 minutes ago

Heart Disease Costs in US Will Exceed $1 Trillion by 2035

Heart Disease Costs in US Will Exceed $1 Trillion by 2035

1 hour ago

Mulan Live-Action Movie Signs on a Female Director

Mulan Live-Action Movie Signs on a Female Director

1 hour ago

Antarctic Sea Ice Hits Record Low

Antarctic Sea Ice Hits Record Low

1 hour ago

A Peanut-Shaped Asteroid Could Crash into the Earth

A Peanut-Shaped Asteroid Could Crash into the Earth

2 hours ago

Hack and Slash Game &quot;For Honor&quot; Launches

Hack and Slash Game "For Honor" Launches

3 hours ago

Super Earth Discovered With 60 New Planets

Super Earth Discovered With 60 New Planets

3 hours ago

First Live Birth Evidence Discovered in Animals Previously Thought to Lay Eggs

First Live Birth Evidence Discovered in Animals Previously Thought to Lay Eggs

3 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

 
NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton




Latest TV News

Supergirl Introduces Lex Luthor in Latest Episode

Supergirl Introduces Lex Luthor in Latest Episode

20 hours ago, 12:54pm CST

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt 3 Teaser Shows Tituss Drinking Beyoncé&#039;s Lemonade

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt 3 Teaser Shows Tituss Drinking Beyoncé's Lemonade

21 hours ago, 12:36pm CST

John Oliver Bought Commercials on Morning Show TV to Educate Donald Trump

John Oliver Bought Commercials on Morning Show TV to Educate Donald Trump

2 days ago, 7:56am CST

How To Watch the Grammys Online

How To Watch the Grammys Live Online

3 days ago, 7:08am CST

More Latest TV News Stories




Latest News

Mahershala Ali to Join the Cast of Triple Frontier

Mahershala Ali to Join the Cast of Triple Frontier

9 minutes ago

Scalp Cooling Caps may Prevent Hair Loss in Women Having Chemotherapy

Scalp Cooling Caps may Prevent Hair Loss in Women Having Chemotherapy

20 minutes ago

Hamilton Movie is a Possibility Says Lin Manuel Miranda

Hamilton Movie is a Possibility Says Lin Manuel Miranda

43 minutes ago

Cell Phone Could Search for Galactic Fast Radio Bursts

Cell Phones Could Search for Galactic Fast Radio Bursts

53 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook