Riverdale Spinoffs are a Possibility After Deal Between Archie Comics and WB

Riverdale on CW was a project which had a lot of excitement as well as skepticism attached to it. Based on the famous Archie Comics, the show was set to feature the iconic characters including Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead and Josie and the Pussycats.

The show also highlighted the fact the show will be based on darker theme than the usually cheery note of the comic books. The show has since been appraised since its premiere and it is already gathering a fan base. Based on a mystery murder plotline featuring a layered story for all the different characters, the show is progressing well.

Riverdale is not the only show that is going to be featured on TV soon. As a part of a deal that Archie Comics and Warner Bros. recently signed on, the studios and the comic book creators are looking forward to develop more shows from the comic books.

The deal was a sure thing as indicated by network president Mark Pedowitz at the CW’s Television Critics Association winter press tour presentation, when he said to ask him about The CW was planning an Archie expanded universe similar to their DC Comics TV world. He said that they should ask him in 5 to 6 weeks and just five weeks after, the news has come through.

Under this current deal, the spinoff or spinoffs could be based on any number of characters or villains in the comic books which holds a strong possibility for Josie and the Pussycats and Sabrina the Teenage Witch being the favorites. One thing that both WB and Archie Comics will have to make sure of is that the show coincides with Riverdale’s plot.