Cell Phones Could Search For Galactic Fast Radio Bursts

FRBs or fast radio bursts are brief radio emissions that stay for a fraction of a second having mysterious origin. During past decade, less than 2 dozens FRBs were found through radio telescopes, like 1000-foot dish in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, and one such radio emission had its origin from galaxy that’s 3 billion light years away from earth.

There are also some FRBs from distant galaxies, but scientists could not see the reason of FRBs that happen in Milky Way galaxy, because they think if it would happen, then cell phone users would listen it.

Researchers say that many citizens can help astronomers if they could hear the radio bursts. People can help astronomers detect a new species in galactic zoo, said theorist Avi Loeb of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

In the past, the detected FRBs were similar to cell phone radio frequencies, Wi-Fi and several other devices. People can download the apps to hear frequencies, and can send the data to the processing authority.

The astronomers say that if the thousands of cell phones users could hear radio blip at the same time that would help them detect the actual event. But, it needs lots of patience to detect Milky Way FRB.

Researchers say that after every 30 to 1500 years we have FRB once in the Milky Way galaxy. Perhaps the frequent bursts of FRBs are still present in the Milky Way that would help astronomers detect them, said lead author Dan Maoz of Tel Aviv University.

Experts also say that the network of specialized detectors can be more helpful in finding closest FRBs. Users can buy a device at $10 to detect FRB. If such devices become common them everybody would be able to hear FRB close to the earth.