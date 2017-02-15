Apple-Shaped People at Higher Risk of Diabetes

Research proves that having an apple-shaped body (instead of a pear-shaped one) could predispose people to cardiac disease and type 2 diabetes. Thus one’s genetic code may determine the onset of such degenerative diseases of civilization.

The areas on the human body where fat is stored may include the belly or the hips and thighs. The risk for apple-shaped individuals was definitely there as far as type 2 diabetes and heart disease were concerned.

While previous studies also looked into this matter, they fell short of reaching conclusions or offering recommendations. Half a dozen studies from 2007 to 2015 were examined by the experts.

A grand total of 400,000 participants were involved in these studies. Their genomes were gauged with scrupulosity. In erstwhile times, over 48 gene variants were identified that were associated with waist-to-hip ratio. Thus the genetic risk score was pretty high for apple-shaped individuals.

Those with higher waist-to-hip ratio had high lipid levels, insulin resistance, excess of glucose in the bloodstream and partial hypertension. Besides these, the risk of contracting cardiac disease and type 2 diabetes was high as well.

Abdominal adipose tissue has an effect on the metabolic and cardiovascular systems. The extraneous factors of a bad diet and smoking were accounted for.

So it is the excess fat on the tummy that is in particular dangerous for individuals. Maybe in the future, some precision-based drugs could be made to counter this tendency of fat accumulation around the middle which is the scourge of so many middle-aged men.