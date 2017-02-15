 
 

Aston Martin AM-RB 001 Will Have A Cosworth V112 And Ricardo Gearbox

Posted: Feb 15 2017, 8:55pm CST

 

The giant venture of a hyper car is getting hotter than ever!

The giant venture that has led us to see a brilliant hypercar by Aston Martin and Red bull is getting more exciting than ever. The upcoming hypercar by the companies named Aston Martin AM-RB 001 will be using a Cosworth 6.5 liter V12 engine.

This engine will be joined to a seven-speed gearbox that will be specially formulated and supplied by Ricardo. This news was just confirmed by both Red bull and AM.

Aston Martin said in an official announcement that the work with Cosworth and Ricardo has led on to make the Aston Martin AM-RB 001 look like beast for sure. The products supplied by both the companies will make the Aston Martin AM-RB 001 a car with agility and an efficient one to drive.

Cosworth has already worked for a long time in motorsport while Ricardo has developed a number of V8 engines that are now used in McLaren models. Thus this kind of expedition make Cosworth and Ricardo best for the benefit of Aston Martin AM-RB 001.

The Aston Martin AM-RB 001 is supposed to have an output of 900bhp. The power will be gathered from its naturally aspirated drivetrain. The car will be built upon the carbon fiber named MonoCell which is regarded as one of the best will be provided by Aston Martin’s longtime partner company Multimac.

The total weight of the car is expected to be less than one ton. Aston Martin is claiming that they will offer the weight and power ratio of 1:1 in this hypercar, according to AutoBlog.

Aston Martin AM-RB 001 is supposed to use ERS which is system developed by F1. The company would thus take inspiration from F1’s Energy Recovery System in order to harvest kinetic energy from braking. The electric batteries of car will be provided by Rimac.

