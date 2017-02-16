 
 

NASA To Study Risks And Costs Of Sending Astronauts On First Flight Of SLS Rocket

Posted: Feb 16 2017, 2:56am CST

 

NASA to Study Risks and Costs of Sending Astronauts on First Flight of SLS Rocket
Artist's concept of the Space Launch System and Orion capsule. Credits: NASA/MSFC
  • NASA to Study Adding Crew to First Flight of SLS and Orion
 

NASA will observe the costs and risks involved in astronauts’ giant rocket flight

NASA will analyze the risks and costs involved in sending astronauts to space through its first flight by a giant rocket from Kennedy space station. The launch of Saturn V class space launch system rocket will occur in 2018. 

NASA planned to launch unmanned rocket named Orion to the moon. The flight would be delayed due to crew, but it will accelerate the future flight in 2021. This will be late till 2023 and would be system’s first flight of astronauts.

John Logsdon, the space historian said that the study shows NASA’s interest to carry astronauts’ flight without any delay. He also said that the flight will be a bold step by NASA, and will be a great development if the plan gets feasible.

The former congressman Bob Walker said that, the administration is aggressive about sending a human lunar flight as early as possible.

He also said that though people doubt SLS for any planned mission, but NASA is trying hard to schedule the launch. Though it’s risky to send the astronauts crew to moon through a giant rocket, but it would make several developments. 

Two old shuttle pilots, John Young and Bob Crippen faced accident in the shuttle flight in 1980 and were killed that made NASA more concerned about safety of space crew.

Orion Capsule does not have any life support system at the moment. And NASA’s safety advisor is concerned that no test are planned before flight to check the safety of SLS mission, named EM-2.

NASA’s current study plan will cover the costs and time involved in sending the crew flight to moon. The SLS’s first launch if delayed would not give benefit of extra time to make safety preparations for the crew.

