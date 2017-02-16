 
 

Best Presidents' Day 2017 Deals And Sales

Posted: Feb 16 2017, 3:41am CST | by , in Shopping | Shopping Tips

 

Best Presidents' Day 2017 Deals and Sales
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Presidents'Day 2017 is on Monday. Retailers prepared deals and sales for the Presidents' Day weekend.

On February 20 is the first President's Day under President Donald J. Trump. The Presidents' Day is also Washington's Birthday and is a United States federal holiday. The federal holiday takes place on the third Monday of February to celebrate George Washington, the first President of the United States. He was born on February 22, 1732. The holiday is widely known as Presidents' Day and got expanded to remember all US Presidents.

As with all holidays, retailers adopt Presidents' Day for sales events. Best Buy is offering a huge 4 Day Presidents' Day 2017 sale that begins today for Best Buy members. Non-members have to wait until Friday to grab Best Buy's Presidents' Day deals. The Early access ends 11:59 p.m. CT today.

Featured deals in the Best Buy Presidents' Day sale include several deals on Apple products. Customers can get $150 in savings when activating a new iPhone 7, get a 21.5" iMac Retina 4K, Core i5, 8GB, 1TB HDD for $1,299.99, save $75 on select iPad Pro 9.7 tablets, get a $749.99 13.3" Apple MacBook Air Core i5, 8GB, 128GB or a $949.99 13.3" MacBook Air Core i5, 8GB, 256GB.

The best TV deals in the Best Buy Presidents' Day sale are comprised of a $99.99 32-inch Hisense HDTV,  $449.99 55" Sharp  LC-55N7000U 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, $899.99 65" Samsung UN65KU6290FXZA 4K Ultra HD Smart TV and a $1,499.99 55" Samsung UN55KS9000FXZA 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV. The Samsung KS9000 deal beats Amazon's best offer by $300. This can change though. Comparing sales prices with offers on Amazon.com always make sense.

The 10.1" Digiland Android tablet is on sale for $79.99 and customers can save up to $300 on gaming PC today in the Best Buy President's Day 2017 sale (members only).

Amazon deals today include 36% off Hoover Vacuum and $3.99 Cosmopolitan subscription. Consumers still hunting a Nintendo NES Classic, can find the latest information about availability in the updated NES Classic Shopping Guide.

Find below more Presidents' Day 2017 sales and deals. We will update this Presidents' Day deals guide with new deals as they become available.

Presidents' Day Sales and Deals

Target Presidents' Day 2017 Sale
Customers can save up to 30% off furniture, patio & home items and get extra 10% off during the Target Presidents' Day sale on target.com. Customers can also save $10 when spending $50 on Lego Batman items.

Sears Presidents' Day 2017 Sale
Shoppers can save up 40% off appliances, up to 25% off small kitchen appliances and up to 60% off mattresses on sears.com.

Macy's Presidents' Day 2017 Sale
The Macy's Presidents Day sale offers extra 20% off with promo code PRES at macys.com.

Kohl's Presidents' Day 2017 Sale
The Kohl's Presidents' Day ends online at kohls.com features deals across the whole store. Customers spending $100 or more can take off 20% with code QUICK.

Note, the correct spelling is Presidents' Day and not President's Day. The latter is the old way, when the holiday was in celebration of Washington's birthday and not for all US Presidents.

