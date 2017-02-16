Archos and Kodak Sign Tablet Deal for European Market

Kodak and Archos have announced that they have signed an agreement that will make Archos a Kodak brand licensee for tablets. The tablets created by Archos with the Kodak name will be sold in Europe and marks the latest extension of the Kodak brand name. Kodak notes that this agreement falls right on the heels of the successful launch of the Kodak Ektra smartphone.

"We are very proud to become one of Kodak’s licensees to jointly develop their brand into the tablet world. We truly look forward to putting these devices into people’s hands", said ARCHOS CEO, Loïc Poirier.

"We are excited to be adding ARCHOS to our portfolio of brand licensees," said Brian Cruz, Vice President and General Manager of Kodak’s Consumer Products Group. "ARCHOS has a strong track record in the computer tablet sector. The French brand was the first to introduce a GOOGLE ANDROID tablet in 2009 and is recognized as a key player in the European tablet market with broad retail presence."

Archos' Kodak branded tablet promiss a "chic design" along with the latest tech inside. The tablet will have preloaded apps that will give photo and video fans creative options right on the device. The rear camera will be an 8MP unit and the tablet will feature 3G connectivity for sharing video and photos with friends via social media. Archos plans to have Kodak branded tablets in stored in Europe before summer 2017.