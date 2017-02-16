 
 

Archos And Kodak Sign Tablet Deal For European Market

Posted: Feb 16 2017, 5:12am CST | by , in News | Latest Business News

 

Archos and Kodak Sign Tablet Deal for European Market
 

Tablets will hit stores in Europe before summer 2017

Kodak and Archos have announced that they have signed an agreement that will make Archos a Kodak brand licensee for tablets. The tablets created by Archos with the Kodak name will be sold in Europe and marks the latest extension of the Kodak brand name. Kodak notes that this agreement falls right on the heels of the successful launch of the Kodak Ektra smartphone.

Don't Miss: The Funniest Super Bowl 2017 Commercials

"We are very proud to become one of Kodak’s licensees to jointly develop their brand into the tablet world. We truly look forward to putting these devices into people’s hands", said ARCHOS CEO, Loïc Poirier.

"We are excited to be adding ARCHOS to our portfolio of brand licensees," said Brian Cruz, Vice President and General Manager of Kodak’s Consumer Products Group. "ARCHOS has a strong track record in the computer tablet sector. The French brand was the first to introduce a GOOGLE ANDROID tablet in 2009 and is recognized as a key player in the European tablet market with broad retail presence."

Archos' Kodak branded tablet promiss a "chic design" along with the latest tech inside. The tablet will have preloaded apps that will give photo and video fans creative options right on the device. The rear camera will be an 8MP unit and the tablet will feature 3G connectivity for sharing video and photos with friends via social media. Archos plans to have Kodak branded tablets in stored in Europe before summer 2017.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Kansas City Power &amp; Light is placing EV Chargers in its Service Area

Kansas City Power & Light is placing EV Chargers in its Service Area

23 hours ago, 5:45am CST

Facebook rolls out new video watching and sharing features

Facebook rolls out new video watching and sharing features

23 hours ago, 5:31am CST

Pewdiepie Anti-Semitic videos Cost him Disney relationship

Pewdiepie Anti-Semitic videos Cost him Disney relationship

1 day ago, 6:24am CST

T-Mobile fires Back at Verizon with HD Streaming and more Hotspot Data

T-Mobile fires Back at Verizon with HD Streaming and more Hotspot Data

1 day ago, 6:05am CST

NASA&#039;s OSIRIS-REx Captures First Closer Image of Jupiter

NASA's OSIRIS-REx Captures First Closer Image of Jupiter

35 minutes ago

Winston Churchill’s Lost Essay on Aliens Unearthed

Winston Churchill’s Lost Essay on Aliens Unearthed

46 minutes ago

NASA Wants You to Find Planet 9

NASA Wants You to Find Planet 9

56 minutes ago

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Information: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

1 hour ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Bianca Balti is Rookie of the Year

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Bianca Balti is Rookie of the Year

1 hour ago

Best Presidents&#039; Day 2017 Deals and Sales

Best Presidents' Day 2017 Deals and Sales

1 hour ago

NASA to Study Risks and Costs of Sending Astronauts on First Flight of SLS Rocket

NASA to Study Risks and Costs of Sending Astronauts on First Flight of SLS Rocket

2 hours ago

Harvard and MIT Win CRISPR Gene-Editing Patent Fight Against UC Berkeley

Harvard and MIT Win CRISPR Gene-Editing Patent Fight Against UC Berkeley

2 hours ago

UAE Plans to Build First City on Mars by 2117

UAE Plans to Build First City on Mars by 2117

3 hours ago

Facebook new Video App for Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Samsung Smart TV Announced

Facebook new Video App for Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Samsung Smart TV Announced

4 hours ago

January 2017 Is third-hottest on Record: NASA

January 2017 Is third-hottest on Record: NASA

4 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Best Presidents&#039; Day 2017 Deals and Sales

Best Presidents' Day 2017 Deals and Sales

 
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Information: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop




Latest Business News

Kansas City Power &amp; Light is placing EV Chargers in its Service Area

Kansas City Power & Light is placing EV Chargers in its Service Area

23 hours ago, 5:45am CST

Facebook rolls out new video watching and sharing features

Facebook rolls out new video watching and sharing features

23 hours ago, 5:31am CST

Pewdiepie Anti-Semitic videos Cost him Disney relationship

Pewdiepie Anti-Semitic videos Cost him Disney relationship

1 day ago, 6:24am CST

T-Mobile fires Back at Verizon with HD Streaming and more Hotspot Data

T-Mobile fires Back at Verizon with HD Streaming and more Hotspot Data

1 day ago, 6:05am CST

More Latest Business News Stories




Latest News

NASA&#039;s OSIRIS-REx Captures First Closer Image of Jupiter

NASA's OSIRIS-REx Captures First Closer Image of Jupiter

35 minutes ago

Winston Churchill’s Lost Essay on Aliens Unearthed

Winston Churchill’s Lost Essay on Aliens Unearthed

46 minutes ago

NASA Wants You to Find Planet 9

NASA Wants You to Find Planet 9

56 minutes ago

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Information: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook