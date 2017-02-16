UAE Plans to Build a City on Mars by 2117

UAE is known for world’s biggest buildings and high end projects because of its oil and gas revenues. The country planned to make a new City of Happiness that would be world’s first city on Mars by 2117, announced at World Government Summit in Dubai, the UAE.

CNBC (via Washington Post) revealed this news that UAE engineers has developed the concept city and presented it at the event. The city will have a size similar to Chicago.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, ruler of Dubai and vice president of the UAE said in a press release that there is no limit of human ambitions and anything is possible because human abilities can make any progress in science and space.

"Mars 2117" is a seed we are sowing today to reap the fruit of new generations led by a passion for science and advancing human knowledge. pic.twitter.com/IExtnpiO2B— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) February 14, 2017

Such a 100 years long plan needs several practical steps, and the first step will include an appeal to Emirates for space travel. The space science program will be conducted in UAE universities as a step to the future city on Mars.

The project of city of happiness will include a team of emirates and international scientists. The teams will create fast transportation methods to and from the planet. The team would also research the requirements of the project in terms of food, transportation, and energy.

UAE developed its first space agency in 2014 that will launch rockets in collaboration with British and French space agencies next year. The agency will also send an unmanned prob to mars in 2021.

Experts say that success of the city on Mars is yet can’t be predicted, but it would make a good progress in space science. Such a long term plan shows that it will become a reality.

The plan also shows that UAE wants to depend on other industries rather than just depending on oil and gas industries, as the prices got down recently. But,the sovereign wealth funds still have enough money to invest in the city of Mars.