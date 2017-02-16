AppSync Unified 6.0 Beta for iOS 10 and 10.2 jailbreak released

Developers reported a few obstacles in development of AppSync Unified 6.0 Beta, last week the development team announced that the obstacles had been overcome and the application will soon be out for download.

Today, AppSync Unified 6.0 Beta was released and now is available for download in devices with iOS 10 and 10.2 versions. For those who are not familiar with the uses of AppSync Unified application, here is where it is needed: Applications on the App Store are signed with a security certificate which is developed by the developer of the application.

These certificates are approvable by the iPhone’s internal privacy-control system. AppSync Unified works as a middle-man or “briber” which allows jailbroken iPhones to install applications without getting an approval by the iPhone’s privacy-control system. In short, AppSync Unified makes your iPhone capable of installing applications without checking if it’s from the App Store or not.

There is no idea about when will the application be released in a stable version, nor is there any guaranty that it is completely error free, though there hasn’t been news about any serious bugs. Users with jailbroken iPhone can grab the application for free from the developer’s repository on Cydia: https://cydia.angelxwind.net