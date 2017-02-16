 
 

Mel Gibson In Talks To Direct Suicide Squad 2

Posted: Feb 16 2017, 9:00am CST

 

Mel Gibson in Talks to Direct Suicide Squad 2
Credit: Getty Images
  • Mel Gibson In Talks with Warner Bros. to Direct Suicide Squad 2
 

Mel Gibson is being pursued by Warner Bros. to helm the sequel of villain based Suicide Squad as director

Mel Gibson has made a stellar comeback in Hollywood. After being vilified by the critics and the general industry for his unsuitable actions, he is on the road to redemption with his comeback project Hacksaw Ridge.

The movie is biopic of Desmond Doss who went on to save the lives of 75 men without even picking up a gun in battlefield during WWII. The movie has become a critical and commercial success grossing $164 million and nabbing six Oscar nominations including Best Movie and Best Director for Gibson.

Now that he is back in double role as an actor and director, Mel is being pursued by Warner Bros. to direct the sequel of Suicide Squad, according to THR.

Suicide Squad was DCEU villain based movie helmed by David Ayer featuring classic DC villains including the Joker, Deadshot, Harley Quinn, El Diablo, Captain Boomerang, Killer Croc and Katana.

The project became a mixed success with the critics giving it a variant range of reviews but the movie went on to gross $745 million which was enough to green light a sequel.

While Ayer has stepped aside to direct the next project titled “Gotham City Sirens” which will reunite him with Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, the sequel to Suicide Squad needs a director and Warner Bros. is talking with Gibson’s team to consider hopping on to direct the project.

No formal offers have been made or accepted yet, according to sources. Warner Bros. is not exclusively approaching Gibson though. The Child 44 director Daniel Espinosa is also being approached to consider directing the project.

If Gibson sign on to direct, it will be the third of his already confirmed projects. Other projects for him include an acting role with Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell in Daddy’s Home 2 and also a role with Vince Vaughn in Dragged Across Concrete.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

