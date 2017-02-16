 
 

Most Of The Americans Are Stressed About Future Of Our Nation

Posted: Feb 16 2017, 9:27am CST | by , Updated: Feb 16 2017, 9:33am CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

Most of the Americans are Stressed About Future of Our Nation
Getty Images
  • A Large Portion of the US Population is Worried about the Future of the Nation
 

Apparently, a pretty large portion of the general US population is worried about the future of the nation.

Over 66% of Americans say they are worried sick about the future of the so-called greatest nation on earth. A major portion of Democrats and Republicans were among this sizeable demographic.

Don't Miss: Big Announcements at MCW 2017

The APA’s Stress in America: Coping with Change outlined this problem which has cropped up in recent times. Half of current American citizens say that the political milieu is one of extreme stress. Half have also spoken out regarding the elections as being stressful to the limit. 

Although Democrats appeared more worried than Republicans, even many Republicans appeared in an apprehensive state regarding the way the nation will fare in the times which are to come.

The stressful circumstances surrounding the political climate are such that no one can avoid their onslaught. Half the problem happens to be the electronic media which reports every little detail regarding the political scenario in the country.

This weighs on the minds of the cultural consumers. Besides the hidden danger of terrorism, there is the violation of the rights of ethnic minorities that is such a source of stress. Finally, people do not feel safe anymore.  

The recent election which was the most upsetting event on the horizon led to many political issues that were stressors and a source of significant chagrin for ordinary people.

There were surveys taken to gauge the level of apprehension among the people regarding the political atmosphere in the country. One thing which is for sure is that overall stress levels are high.

Migraines, feelings of being overwhelmed, nervousness, anxiety and sadness not to mention melancholia were just a few of the symptoms that the people of the United States reported on a consistent basis. The overall effect on the health of the citizens was definitely negative.

This information overload has to be countered via taking timely breaks to do some more hands-on activities. Otherwise stress levels may skyrocket thereby begetting a flurry of psychosomatic diseases in the process. 

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Vitamin D Protects You Against Cold and Flu

Vitamin D Protects You Against Cold and Flu

31 minutes ago

UAE Plans to Build a City on Mars by 2117

UAE Plans to Build a City on Mars by 2117

1 hour ago

Father&#039;s Diet Impacts on Son&#039;s Ability to Reproduce

Father's Diet Impacts on Son's Ability to Reproduce

2 hours ago

Infant Brain Scans can Detect Autism Long Before Symptoms Appear

Infant Brain Scans can Detect Autism Long Before Symptoms Appear

2 hours ago

Demetri Martin Debut Movie Dean Trailer Released

Demetri Martin Debut Movie Dean Trailer Released

1 minute ago

Selena Gomez and Kygo Release New Single It Ain’t Me

Selena Gomez and Kygo Release New Single It Ain’t Me

22 minutes ago

Presidents&#039; Day Sale 2017: Big Savings on Consumer Electronics and More

Presidents' Day Sale 2017: Big Savings on Consumer Electronics and More

24 minutes ago

Apple successfully patents microLED display with Fingerprint-reading capability

Apple successfully patents microLED display with Fingerprint-reading capability

30 minutes ago

5 Best Apps to Save Money

5 Best Apps to Save Money

31 minutes ago

Mel Gibson in Talks to Direct Suicide Squad 2

Mel Gibson in Talks to Direct Suicide Squad 2

32 minutes ago

iPhone 8 to have stainless steel body and glass back

iPhone 8 to have stainless steel body and glass back

37 minutes ago

Best Buy Presidents&#039; Day 2017 Sale Launched for Members Features Deals on Apple Gadgets

Best Buy Presidents' Day 2017 Sale Launched for Members Features Deals on Apple Gadgets

44 minutes ago

AppSync Unified 6.0 Beta for iOS 10 and 10.2 jailbreak released

AppSync Unified 6.0 Beta for iOS 10 and 10.2 jailbreak released

44 minutes ago

WWDC 2017 Details Served up by Apple

WWDC 2017 Details Served up by Apple

55 minutes ago

The &quot;Truth&quot; About McDonald&#039;s Burger and Fries

The "Truth" About McDonald's Burger and Fries

1 hour ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Presidents&#039; Day Sale 2017: Big Savings on Consumer Electronics and More

Presidents' Day Sale 2017: Big Savings on Consumer Electronics and More

 
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Information: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop




Latest Science News

Vitamin D Protects You Against Cold and Flu

Vitamin D Protects You Against Cold and Flu

31 minutes ago

UAE Plans to Build a City on Mars by 2117

UAE Plans to Build a City on Mars by 2117

1 hour ago

Father&#039;s Diet Impacts on Son&#039;s Ability to Reproduce

Father's Diet Impacts on Son's Ability to Reproduce

2 hours ago

Infant Brain Scans can Detect Autism Long Before Symptoms Appear

Infant Brain Scans can Detect Autism Long Before Symptoms Appear

2 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Demetri Martin Debut Movie Dean Trailer Released

Demetri Martin Debut Movie Dean Trailer Released

1 minute ago

Selena Gomez and Kygo Release New Single It Ain’t Me

Selena Gomez and Kygo Release New Single It Ain’t Me

22 minutes ago

Presidents&#039; Day Sale 2017: Big Savings on Consumer Electronics and More

Presidents' Day Sale 2017: Big Savings on Consumer Electronics and More

24 minutes ago

Apple successfully patents microLED display with Fingerprint-reading capability

Apple successfully patents microLED display with Fingerprint-reading capability

30 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook