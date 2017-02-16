Most of the Americans are Stressed About Future of Our Nation

Over 66% of Americans say they are worried sick about the future of the so-called greatest nation on earth. A major portion of Democrats and Republicans were among this sizeable demographic.

The APA’s Stress in America: Coping with Change outlined this problem which has cropped up in recent times. Half of current American citizens say that the political milieu is one of extreme stress. Half have also spoken out regarding the elections as being stressful to the limit.

Although Democrats appeared more worried than Republicans, even many Republicans appeared in an apprehensive state regarding the way the nation will fare in the times which are to come.

The stressful circumstances surrounding the political climate are such that no one can avoid their onslaught. Half the problem happens to be the electronic media which reports every little detail regarding the political scenario in the country.

This weighs on the minds of the cultural consumers. Besides the hidden danger of terrorism, there is the violation of the rights of ethnic minorities that is such a source of stress. Finally, people do not feel safe anymore.

The recent election which was the most upsetting event on the horizon led to many political issues that were stressors and a source of significant chagrin for ordinary people.

There were surveys taken to gauge the level of apprehension among the people regarding the political atmosphere in the country. One thing which is for sure is that overall stress levels are high.

Migraines, feelings of being overwhelmed, nervousness, anxiety and sadness not to mention melancholia were just a few of the symptoms that the people of the United States reported on a consistent basis. The overall effect on the health of the citizens was definitely negative.

This information overload has to be countered via taking timely breaks to do some more hands-on activities. Otherwise stress levels may skyrocket thereby begetting a flurry of psychosomatic diseases in the process.