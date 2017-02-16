 
 

New Dads Are Also At Risk Of Depression

Posted: Feb 16 2017, 9:55am CST

 

New Dads are Also at Risk of Depression
  • Extreme Sadness may affect Fathers upon the Birth of their Newly Born Child
 

It seems that extreme sadness to the point of depression may affect fathers upon the birth of their newly born child.

Men who just had a newly born baby enter their lives or whose wives are pregnant and have just conceived may face full-fledged depression. This post partum depression was thought to be a female phenomenon. Yet now it has been found to affect the male of the species as well.

In the past, maternal depression has had all the resources of the medical profession concentrated on its alleviation for the sake of the health of both mother and child. Yet now the other half of the story is just beginning to emerge. This is that fathers get sad as well.  

The study involving fathers covered both the fathers’ moods before the birth of their children and after it. To identify the triggering factors in these fathers’ depressive symptoms will help ease their melancholia.

This could prove immensely beneficial for the entire family. 3500 men were included in the sample that got studied. The study was published in a journal. 

20% of females experience post partum depression. Hormones may be to blame for this condition. Also a chaotic pregnancy, domestic abuse and lack of a system or community could be to blame for this problem.

2.3% of men had prenatal depression. 4.3% though contracted postnatal depression. The statistics speak for themselves. Males may be behind females in the depression score, yet they also face it on a sporadic basis.

Also such depression in males could have serious outcomes since men often clam up and don’t share their emotional feelings with others. Strains in the family setup could prove to be a source of stress for the children and both husband and wife. 

The well-being of the over 4 million babies that are born in the United States annually depends on the health status of their mothers and fathers, according to LiveScience. Birth and the early years are when things are critical and crucial for the development of the child.

Unemployed dads were another issue that cropped up due to this depression in males. Since fathers have an integral role to play in the development of their children, they ought to be careful lest sadness and melancholia take over their psyches at the very moment when a bundle of joy is about to enter their lives.  

This study got published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry.

