Day Without Immigrants Shows Their Direct Impact on Our Lives

Across the nation today, you might notice that workplaces are busier than before, schools are emptier than usual, and things seem a little tense. That's because today is the first "Day Without Immigrants" that is used to understand just how much migrants matter to our country and how much good their presence does. It also hopes to bring light to the fact that our immigration system is broken.

Immigrants in many big cities, like Washington, Austin, and Philadelphia, plan to stay home from work and school to see how businesses function without them. Demonstrators will also march to the White House.

This all comes as there are reports of "roundups" of undocumented immigrants nationwide as well as what many are calling the "end of sanctuary cities." Some of the other things included in the protests are the border wall, the temporary immigration ban on nationals from certain Muslim-majority nations, the boost in patrol agents, and the general discord between people.

"From doctors to dishwashers, immigrants are integral to daily life in the U.S.," tweeted Janet Murguia, president and CEO of National Council of La Raza.

Sweetgreen, a salad chain store, closed 18 stores in Washington to support the demonstration. Restaurants, bodegas, beauty shops, retail stores, gas stations, nail salons, veterinarians, specialty shops, dentists, and more have been rendered desolate because of the demonstrations today.

Even more, hospitals, colleges, and entertainment venues are operating at half-capacity because they are missing large parts of their labor markets.

The hope is that people will understand how integral immigrants are to our world.