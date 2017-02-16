 
 

New Crocodile Species Discovered In German Quarry

Posted: Feb 16 2017, 3:39pm CST | by , Updated: Feb 16 2017, 3:44pm CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

New Crocodile Species Discovered in German Quarry
Limestone slab contains the partial skeleton of Knoetschkesuchus crocodile. Credit: Daniela Schwarz
 

3D reconstruction of skull reveals detailed description of a small crocodile from Germany's Langenberg Quarry

The 3D reconstruction of few fossil fragments has possibly led to the discovery of a new species of a crocodile. The fossil remains of the tiny crocodile were found in Germany's Langenberg Quarry, which has proven to be a rich source of ancient marine fossils. 

Don't Miss: How to Pre-order Nintendo Switch

The new fossil consists of two partial skeletons, both of which are remarkably well preserved. But most of the fossil is still buried in the sedimentary rock, which makes it difficult to examine it properly. 

The crocodile specimens were initially placed in Theriosuchus genus. However, when researchers recently did 3D reconstructed of one of the skull, they were shocked to find that it was likely an entirely different species of crocodile based on unique features of the skull, such as openings in the jaw bone and in front of the eye, as well as of tooth morphology.

3D reconstructions of the skull using micro-computed tomography allowed the detailed description of the ancient crocodile without risking damage to the fossil. This non invasive method is also very useful when the fossil is too fragile to examine. The crocodile has now been assigned to Knoetschkesuchus langenbergensis species which is represented by only two skulls.

“The study describes a new diminutive crocodile Knoetschkesuchus langenbergensis that lived around 154 Million years ago in Northwestern Germany," said lead researcher Daniela Schwarz from Leibniz Institute for Evolutionary and Biodiversity Research, Germany, 

Knoetschkesuchus belongs to the evolutionary lineage that leads to modern crocodiles and preserves - for the first time in this group - two skulls in 3D, allowing us detailed anatomical studies via micro-CT images. Our research is part of the Europasaurus-Project which studies the remains of a unique Jurassic island ecosystem in Northern Germany."

The study was published on February 15, 2017 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE.

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

El Nino Triggers Record-Breaking Erosion Throughout California Coastline

El Nino Triggers Record-Breaking Erosion Throughout California Coastline

5 hours ago

New Dads are Also at Risk of Depression

New Dads are Also at Risk of Depression

5 hours ago

Most of the Americans are Stressed About Future of Our Nation

Most of the Americans are Stressed About Future of Our Nation

6 hours ago

Vitamin D Protects You Against Cold and Flu

Vitamin D Protects You Against Cold and Flu

6 hours ago

Presidents&#039; Day Sale 2017: Big Savings on Consumer Electronics and More

Presidents' Day Sale 2017: Big Savings on Consumer Electronics and More

2 hours ago

Where is the Cast of Glee Now?

Where is the Cast of Glee Now?

2 hours ago

MotherBox Contactless Wireless Gadget Charger Unveiled

MotherBox Contactless Wireless Gadget Charger Unveiled

2 hours ago

Darren Criss Will Play Versace&#039;s Killer on American Crime Story

Darren Criss Will Play Versace's Killer on American Crime Story

3 hours ago

Day Without Immigrants Shows Their Direct Impact on Our Lives

Day Without Immigrants Shows Their Direct Impact on Our Lives

3 hours ago

Today is National Do a Grouch a Favor Day

Today is National Do a Grouch a Favor Day

4 hours ago

Hatchimals, Barbies, Action Figures, and More: What to Expect at the New York Toy Fair

Hatchimals, Barbies, Action Figures, and More: What to Expect at the New York Toy Fair

5 hours ago

Outlander Moves to South Africa as Season 3 Gets a Release Date

Outlander Moves to South Africa as Season 3 Gets a Release Date

5 hours ago

Demetri Martin Debut Movie Dean Trailer Released

Demetri Martin Debut Movie Dean Trailer Released

6 hours ago

Selena Gomez and Kygo Release New Single It Ain’t Me

Selena Gomez and Kygo Release New Single It Ain’t Me

6 hours ago

Apple successfully patents microLED display with Fingerprint-reading capability

Apple successfully patents microLED display with Fingerprint-reading capability

6 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Presidents&#039; Day Sale 2017: Big Savings on Consumer Electronics and More

Presidents' Day Sale 2017: Big Savings on Consumer Electronics and More

 
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Information: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop




Latest Science News

El Nino Triggers Record-Breaking Erosion Throughout California Coastline

El Nino Triggers Record-Breaking Erosion Throughout California Coastline

5 hours ago

New Dads are Also at Risk of Depression

New Dads are Also at Risk of Depression

5 hours ago

Most of the Americans are Stressed About Future of Our Nation

Most of the Americans are Stressed About Future of Our Nation

6 hours ago

Vitamin D Protects You Against Cold and Flu

Vitamin D Protects You Against Cold and Flu

6 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Presidents&#039; Day Sale 2017: Big Savings on Consumer Electronics and More

Presidents' Day Sale 2017: Big Savings on Consumer Electronics and More

2 hours ago

Where is the Cast of Glee Now?

Where is the Cast of Glee Now?

2 hours ago

MotherBox Contactless Wireless Gadget Charger Unveiled

MotherBox Contactless Wireless Gadget Charger Unveiled

2 hours ago

Darren Criss Will Play Versace&#039;s Killer on American Crime Story

Darren Criss Will Play Versace's Killer on American Crime Story

3 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook