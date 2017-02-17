 
 

Best Buy 4-Day Presidents' Day Sale 2017 Kicked Off

Posted: Feb 17 2017, 12:19am CST | in News | Technology News

 

The Best Buy Presidents' Day 2017 Sale is underway with plenty of deals on Apple products and on TVs.

The Presidents' Day 2017 is on Monday, Feb. 20. Best Buy kicked off the 4-Day Best Buy Presidents' Day 2017 Sale at midnight on Friday.  Members of the My Best Buy rewards program could already shop the Best Buy Presidents' Day sale on Thursday

Best Buy is offering plenty of deals in the long four Day Presidents' Day 2017 sale. Featured deals in the Best Buy Presidents' Day sale include several deals on Apple products. Customers can get $150 in savings when activating a new iPhone 7, get a 21.5" iMac Retina 4K, Core i5, 8GB, 1TB HDD for $1,299.99, save $75 on select iPad Pro 9.7 tablets, get a $749.99 13.3" Apple MacBook Air Core i5, 8GB, 128GB or a $949.99 13.3" MacBook Air Core i5, 8GB, 256GB.

The best TV deals in the Best Buy Presidents' Day sale are comprised of a $99.99 32-inch Hisense HDTV,  $449.99 55" Sharp  LC-55N7000U 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, $899.99 65" Samsung UN65KU6290FXZA 4K Ultra HD Smart TV and a $1,499.99 55" Samsung UN55KS9000FXZA 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV. The Samsung KS9000 deal beats Amazon's best offer by $300.

The Samsung KS9000 series tops the popular KS8000 series. At Best Buy's low price point the KS9000 is great choice. The Quantum display on the KS9000 comes with slightly better image processing. The KS9000 is only really doing it for image quality aficionados. The 55" Samsung KS8000 4K UHD HDR Smart TV reigns in price to value ratio at $1,197.99.

The 10.1" Digiland Android tablet is on sale for $79.99 and customers can save up to $300 on gaming PC today in the Best Buy President's Day 2017 sale for embers only.

All deals of the Best Buy Presidents' Day 2017 sale are listed on this page. As always, we recommend to compare prices on amazon.com, before jumping the gun on an advertised deal.

Besides Best Buy, several other retailers have launched Presidents' Day sales online including Target, Kohl's and Macy's. Find all in the updated list of Presidents' Day Sales 2017.

Luigi Lugmayr
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

