2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon to Come with Nitto NT05R Drag Radials

Dodge Demon that is being considered as one of the most powerful cars built by the company will be having loads of updates in order to perform in the most feasible way.

The company is all set to pair up the Demon with some thickest tires so that they don’t wrinkle down with the massive torque that is expected from the Demon.

This is the reason they are pairing up the car with some of the stickiest rubber tires that are prepared legally for a car. They are going to offer the Demon is branded Nitto NT05R drag radials that are pretty close to the final allowed average of size in a sedan.

The car will be offered with a 315/40R 18 size tires in order to cope with eth increased torque multiplication and a 3.09 rear axle as well, according to AutoBlog.

The Dodge Demon will come with two pairs of 12.6 inches wide tires. These will be fitted on to 18x11 inches wheels on all the four corners of car. These tires will be fatter and thicker than that of the 305 selection Camaro Z-s8 introduced earlier.

According to Dodge the recent calculation done by company shows that these new tires provide 15 percent larger tires patch. This will provide twice as much grip as compared to other and will provide an 18 percent increase in torque and rear axle torque.

The result of this crazy torque is wrinkling of tires that are shown in an official test video of Dodge Demon as well. We can see something in the inner rims of tires to get the tires seated in the future as well. Dodge is totally dedicated to increasing performance of its car.