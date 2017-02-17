 
 

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon To Come With Nitto NT05R Drag Radials

Posted: Feb 17 2017, 5:07am CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon to Come with Nitto NT05R Drag Radials
  • Dodge Demon to Sport some Massive Tires to handle the torque
 

The car has gotten some great updates for an optimum performance

Dodge Demon that is being considered as one of the most powerful cars built by the company will be having loads of updates in order to perform in the most feasible way.

Don't Miss: Hottest Best Buy Presidents' Day Deals

The company is all set to pair up the Demon with some thickest tires so that they don’t wrinkle down with the massive torque that is expected from the Demon.

This is the reason they are pairing up the car with some of the stickiest rubber tires that are prepared legally for a car. They are going to offer the Demon is branded Nitto NT05R drag radials that are pretty close to the final allowed average of size in a sedan.

The car will be offered with a 315/40R 18 size tires in order to cope with eth increased torque multiplication and a 3.09 rear axle as well, according to AutoBlog.

The Dodge Demon will come with two pairs of 12.6 inches wide tires. These will be fitted on to 18x11 inches wheels on all the four corners of car. These tires will be fatter and thicker than that of the 305 selection Camaro Z-s8 introduced earlier.

According to Dodge the recent calculation done by company shows that these new tires provide 15 percent larger tires patch. This will provide twice as much grip as compared to other and will provide an 18 percent increase in torque and rear axle torque.

The result of this crazy torque is wrinkling of tires that are shown in an official test video of Dodge Demon as well. We can see something in the inner rims of tires to get the tires seated in the future as well. Dodge is totally dedicated to increasing performance of its car.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

New Ferrari 812 Superfast Revealed

New Ferrari 812 Superfast Revealed

2 hours ago

2017 Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 Endurance Racer Teased

2017 Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 Endurance Racer Teased

1 day ago, 9:02pm CST

Aston Martin AM-RB 001 Will Have a Cosworth V112 and Ricardo Gearbox

Aston Martin AM-RB 001 Will Have a Cosworth V112 and Ricardo Gearbox

1 day ago, 8:55pm CST

Citroen SpaceTourer 4X4 E Concept Revealed

Citroen SpaceTourer 4X4 E Concept Revealed

1 day ago, 8:50pm CST

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Information: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

1 hour ago

Facebook to Empower Users to Define objectionable Content

Facebook to Empower Users to Define objectionable Content

1 hour ago

Zealandia under Pacific Close to Recognition as Continent

Zealandia under Pacific Close to Recognition as Continent

1 hour ago

Walmart Presidents&#039; Day Sale 2017 Is Black Friday Rerun

Walmart Presidents' Day Sale 2017 Is Black Friday Rerun

1 hour ago

Pokemon Go Generation 2 Released

Pokemon Go Generation 2 Released

1 hour ago

Presidents&#039; Day Sale 2017: Big Savings on Consumer Electronics and More

Presidents' Day Sale 2017: The Best Online Sales and Deals

2 hours ago

MotherBox Contactless Wireless Gadget Charger Unveiled

MotherBox Contactless Wireless Gadget Charger Unveiled

3 hours ago

Best Buy 4-Day Presidents&#039; Day Sale 2017 Kicked off

Best Buy 4-Day Presidents' Day Sale 2017 Kicked off

4 hours ago

New Crocodile Species Discovered in German Quarry

New Crocodile Species Discovered in German Quarry

13 hours ago, 3:39pm CST

Where is the Cast of Glee Now?

Where is the Cast of Glee Now?

15 hours ago, 1:28pm CST

Darren Criss Will Play Versace&#039;s Killer on American Crime Story

Darren Criss Will Play Versace's Killer on American Crime Story

16 hours ago, 12:35pm CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Presidents&#039; Day Sale 2017: Big Savings on Consumer Electronics and More

Presidents' Day Sale 2017: The Best Online Sales and Deals

 
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Information: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop




Cars & Vehicles

New Ferrari 812 Superfast Revealed

New Ferrari 812 Superfast Revealed

2 hours ago

2017 Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 Endurance Racer Teased

2017 Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 Endurance Racer Teased

1 day ago, 9:02pm CST

Aston Martin AM-RB 001 Will Have a Cosworth V112 and Ricardo Gearbox

Aston Martin AM-RB 001 Will Have a Cosworth V112 and Ricardo Gearbox

1 day ago, 8:55pm CST

Citroen SpaceTourer 4X4 E Concept Revealed

Citroen SpaceTourer 4X4 E Concept Revealed

1 day ago, 8:50pm CST

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories




Latest News

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Information: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

1 hour ago

Facebook to Empower Users to Define objectionable Content

Facebook to Empower Users to Define objectionable Content

1 hour ago

Zealandia under Pacific Close to Recognition as Continent

Zealandia under Pacific Close to Recognition as Continent

1 hour ago

Walmart Presidents&#039; Day Sale 2017 Is Black Friday Rerun

Walmart Presidents' Day Sale 2017 Is Black Friday Rerun

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook