 
 

Pizza, Burgers And Other High-Fat Meals Can Damage Your Metabolism

Posted: Feb 17 2017, 7:09am CST | by , Updated: Feb 17 2017, 7:26am CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

Pizza, Burgers and Other High-Fat Meals can Damage Your Metabolism
Getty Images
 

Fatty foods like burgers and pizzas can damage liver and metabolism

Doctors and scientists associate obesity and type 2 diabetes with saturated fats. According to a research, palm oil causes fat deposits and it also affects liver’s energy metabolism that may convert to fatty liver disease in people with type 2 diabetes and with obesity.

Don't Miss: Best Gadgets of 2017

The study published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation by DZD researchers working at the German Diabetes Center, in conjunction with the Helmholtz Center in Munich and colleagues from Portugal.

The study involved slim and healthy men who took palm oil drink and glass of water in an experiment. The saturated fat in the palm oil drink is equal to two cheese burgers with bacon, French fries or two salami pizzas. 

The research team found that a single fat meal increases insulin resistance and liver’s fat content that also changes liver’s energy balance. These metabolic changes were just like the changes happening in a patient with type 2 diabetes, or NAFLD, the nonalcoholic fatty liver disease that’s very common and causes obesity. The metabolic syndrome caused by NAFLD causes type 2 diabetes and can damage the liver if not treated in time.

It was surprising that just a single dose of palm oil can affect liver of a healthy person, said Prof. Dr. Michael Roden, scientist, Managing Director and Chairman at the DDZ and the German Center for Diabetes Research (Deutsches Zentrumfür Diabetesforschung, DZD). 

This image shows the impact of saturated fatty acids on the liver, muscles and fatty tissue. Credit: DDZ

Main aim of the research was to monitor people’s liver metabolism with a non-invasive technology like magnetic resonance spectroscopy. The test helps researchers detect the deposits of fat and sugar, and also detects energy metabolism of cells. 

The new technology helped scientists verify that palm oil affects liver, muscles and fatty tissues. The insulin resistance makes sugar in the liver. The research study is a warning for those who take fatty foods on regular basis. 

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

SpaceX and Boeing Astronaut Capsules Can Face Additional Delays

SpaceX and Boeing Astronaut Capsules Can Face Additional Delays

25 minutes ago

NASA chooses proposals for research institutes to create space tech

NASA chooses proposals for research institutes to create space tech

1 hour ago

Zealandia under Pacific Close to Recognition as Continent

Zealandia under Pacific Close to Recognition as Continent

3 hours ago

New Crocodile Species Discovered in German Quarry

New Crocodile Species Discovered in German Quarry

15 hours ago, 3:39pm CST

iPhone 8 touch ID to be replaced with 3D facial recognition

iPhone 8 touch ID to be replaced with 3D facial recognition

47 minutes ago

Apple tipped to be Working on a 4K Streaming Apple TV

Apple tipped to be Working on a 4K Streaming Apple TV

1 hour ago

2019 Ford Focus Spied

2019 Ford Focus Spied

1 hour ago

2018 Volkswagen Touareg Spied Testing on Road

2018 Volkswagen Touareg Spied Testing on Road

1 hour ago

LG G6 18:9 aspect ratio screen to get special UX

LG G6 18:9 aspect ratio screen to get special UX

1 hour ago

World’s First Commercial Flying Car Now Available for Sale

World’s First Commercial Flying Car Now Available for Sale

1 hour ago

BMW i8 Spyder Spied Without its Roof

BMW i8 Spyder Spied Without its Roof

1 hour ago

Italdesign to Build More Limited-Production Cars

Italdesign to Build More Limited-Production Cars

1 hour ago

Snap lowers IPO valuation expectations to $22.3 billion

Snap lowers IPO valuation expectations to $22.3 billion

2 hours ago

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon to Come with Nitto NT05R Drag Radials

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon to Come with Nitto NT05R Drag Radials

2 hours ago

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Information: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

3 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Presidents&#039; Day Sale 2017: Big Savings on Consumer Electronics and More

Presidents' Day Sale 2017: The Best Online Sales and Deals

 
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Information: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop




Latest Science News

SpaceX and Boeing Astronaut Capsules Can Face Additional Delays

SpaceX and Boeing Astronaut Capsules Can Face Additional Delays

25 minutes ago

NASA chooses proposals for research institutes to create space tech

NASA chooses proposals for research institutes to create space tech

1 hour ago

Zealandia under Pacific Close to Recognition as Continent

Zealandia under Pacific Close to Recognition as Continent

3 hours ago

New Crocodile Species Discovered in German Quarry

New Crocodile Species Discovered in German Quarry

15 hours ago, 3:39pm CST

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

SpaceX and Boeing Astronaut Capsules Can Face Additional Delays

SpaceX and Boeing Astronaut Capsules Can Face Additional Delays

25 minutes ago

iPhone 8 touch ID to be replaced with 3D facial recognition

iPhone 8 touch ID to be replaced with 3D facial recognition

47 minutes ago

Apple tipped to be Working on a 4K Streaming Apple TV

Apple tipped to be Working on a 4K Streaming Apple TV

1 hour ago

2019 Ford Focus Spied

2019 Ford Focus Spied

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook