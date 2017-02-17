Pizza, Burgers and Other High-Fat Meals can Damage Your Metabolism

Doctors and scientists associate obesity and type 2 diabetes with saturated fats. According to a research, palm oil causes fat deposits and it also affects liver’s energy metabolism that may convert to fatty liver disease in people with type 2 diabetes and with obesity.

Don't Miss: Best Gadgets of 2017

The study published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation by DZD researchers working at the German Diabetes Center, in conjunction with the Helmholtz Center in Munich and colleagues from Portugal.

The study involved slim and healthy men who took palm oil drink and glass of water in an experiment. The saturated fat in the palm oil drink is equal to two cheese burgers with bacon, French fries or two salami pizzas.

The research team found that a single fat meal increases insulin resistance and liver’s fat content that also changes liver’s energy balance. These metabolic changes were just like the changes happening in a patient with type 2 diabetes, or NAFLD, the nonalcoholic fatty liver disease that’s very common and causes obesity. The metabolic syndrome caused by NAFLD causes type 2 diabetes and can damage the liver if not treated in time.

It was surprising that just a single dose of palm oil can affect liver of a healthy person, said Prof. Dr. Michael Roden, scientist, Managing Director and Chairman at the DDZ and the German Center for Diabetes Research (Deutsches Zentrumfür Diabetesforschung, DZD).

This image shows the impact of saturated fatty acids on the liver, muscles and fatty tissue. Credit: DDZ

Main aim of the research was to monitor people’s liver metabolism with a non-invasive technology like magnetic resonance spectroscopy. The test helps researchers detect the deposits of fat and sugar, and also detects energy metabolism of cells.

The new technology helped scientists verify that palm oil affects liver, muscles and fatty tissues. The insulin resistance makes sugar in the liver. The research study is a warning for those who take fatty foods on regular basis.