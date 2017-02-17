 
 

NASA Finds Life's Building Blocks On Ceres

Posted: Feb 17 2017, 8:26am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

NASA Finds Life&#039;s Building Blocks on Ceres
NASA
  • Dawn discovers organic materials on Ceres
 

NASA’s Dawn spacecraft Finds life's building blocks on dwarf planet Ceres

Scientists consider dwarf planet Ceres a better planet for aliens. Recently organic molecules are discovered by NASA’s Dawn spacecraft on Ceres.

Don't Miss: Today's Electronics Bargains at Woot.com

This the first time NASA found life enhancing molecules on a planet. Scientists say that the organics are perhaps natives, because they develop on Ceres instead of reaching there through asteroids, and researchers also declared Ceres as solar system’s largest asteroid.

The research study published in the journal Science.

Ceres still has heat it used to have when it was formed, and it also may have ocean under its surface. The research has opened a new possibility that Ceres may have life long ago, explained in an accompanying article News and Views.

This article by Michael Küppers, a planetary scientist based at the European Space Astronomy Centre just outside Madrid, also appeared in the journal Nature. He also explained in the article that Ceres also joins different satellites and mars in the solar system having life.

NASA’s mission Dawn occurred in 2007 that studied Ceres and Vesta which are known as the biggest asteroid belts between Jupiter and mars.

Between july 2011 and September 2012, Dawn traveled around Vesta when it was going to Ceres where it reached in 2015. Dawn is the first spacecraft that orbited two different asteroids outside earth’s moon system.

While at Ceres, Dawn detected strange spots on crater floor that looked like ice volcano having a size of 2.5 miles tall that helped NASA scientists to understand that water ice is common under the surface especially near the poles of the planet.

The recent organics’ discovery has supported the old research. Dawn observed the spots with its infrared mapping spectrometer instrument.

NASA scientists believe that there may be more such regions of ice, because the team only surveyed the middle latitudes of the Ceres, said study lead author Maria Cristina De Sanctis, of the Institute for Space Astrophysics and Space Planetology in Rome in an email to Space.com.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

NASA Selects Two Proposals for World&#039;s First Space Technology Research Institutes

NASA Selects Two Proposals for World's First Space Technology Research Institutes

20 minutes ago

Climate Change Drops Ocean Oxygen Levels by 2% in 50 Years

Climate Change Drops Ocean Oxygen Levels by 2% in 50 Years

37 minutes ago

Woolly Mammoth will Return to Life from Extinction within Two Years

Woolly Mammoth will Return to Life from Extinction within Two Years

1 hour ago

Zealandia Discovered as a New Hidden Continent of Earth

Zealandia - Eighth Continent of Earth Discovered

1 hour ago

Pizza, Burgers and Other High-Fat Meals can Damage Your Metabolism

Pizza, Burgers and Other High-Fat Meals can Damage Your Metabolism

2 hours ago

SpaceX and Boeing Astronaut Capsules Can Face Additional Delays

SpaceX and Boeing Astronaut Capsules Can Face Additional Delays

2 hours ago

iPhone 8 touch ID to be replaced with 3D facial recognition

iPhone 8 touch ID to be replaced with 3D facial recognition

2 hours ago

Apple tipped to be Working on a 4K Streaming Apple TV

Apple tipped to be Working on a 4K Streaming Apple TV

3 hours ago

2019 Ford Focus Spied

2019 Ford Focus Spied

3 hours ago

2018 Volkswagen Touareg Spied Testing on Road

2018 Volkswagen Touareg Spied Testing on Road

3 hours ago

LG G6 18:9 aspect ratio screen to get special UX

LG G6 18:9 aspect ratio screen to get special UX

3 hours ago

World’s First Commercial Flying Car Now Available for Sale

World’s First Commercial Flying Car Now Available for Sale

3 hours ago

BMW i8 Spyder Spied Without its Roof

BMW i8 Spyder Spied Without its Roof

3 hours ago

NASA chooses proposals for research institutes to create space tech

NASA chooses proposals for research institutes to create space tech

3 hours ago

Italdesign to Build More Limited-Production Cars

Italdesign to Build More Limited-Production Cars

3 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Presidents&#039; Day Sale 2017: Big Savings on Consumer Electronics and More

Presidents' Day Sale 2017: The Best Online Sales and Deals

 
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Information: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop




Latest Science News

NASA Selects Two Proposals for World&#039;s First Space Technology Research Institutes

NASA Selects Two Proposals for World's First Space Technology Research Institutes

20 minutes ago

Climate Change Drops Ocean Oxygen Levels by 2% in 50 Years

Climate Change Drops Ocean Oxygen Levels by 2% in 50 Years

37 minutes ago

Woolly Mammoth will Return to Life from Extinction within Two Years

Woolly Mammoth will Return to Life from Extinction within Two Years

1 hour ago

Zealandia Discovered as a New Hidden Continent of Earth

Zealandia - Eighth Continent of Earth Discovered

1 hour ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

NASA Selects Two Proposals for World&#039;s First Space Technology Research Institutes

NASA Selects Two Proposals for World's First Space Technology Research Institutes

20 minutes ago

Climate Change Drops Ocean Oxygen Levels by 2% in 50 Years

Climate Change Drops Ocean Oxygen Levels by 2% in 50 Years

37 minutes ago

Woolly Mammoth will Return to Life from Extinction within Two Years

Woolly Mammoth will Return to Life from Extinction within Two Years

1 hour ago

Zealandia Discovered as a New Hidden Continent of Earth

Zealandia - Eighth Continent of Earth Discovered

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook