Climate Change Drops Ocean Oxygen Levels by 2% in 50 Years

The rising temperatures of the oceanic waters and the circulation of oxygen in these waters is an issue that has cropped up recently. Both surface waters and deep seas show less oxygenation levels. The reduction of this oxygen has consequences for the marine life forms.

The study regarding all this was published in the journal Nature.

While oxygen is a necessity for land animals, oceanic creatures need it too. The only difference is that these marine life forms need their oxygen dissolved in the water.

Global warming has had an indelible impact on the oxygen levels in the oceanic waters. Warm surface waters take up less oxygen than cold waters. Also the stratification of the ocean is stabilized.

Thus less and less oxygen is shifted to the deep blue sea. This trend has been noted down with remarkable efficacy. Since the past century or so, the oxygen content of the oceans has decreased by 2%, according to CNN.

This has consequences for marine species. The oxygen budget of the oceans over the past 50 years has been one of squandering it all and nothing else.

A few exceptions are there among the world’s waterways, yet they are few and far between. The majority of the water in the world’s oceans has had its oxygen content slashed by an amount that is enough to affect marine life forms.

This is not just a case of measurements taken by scientists. It is something that has practical and very real consequences for marine creatures. In turn, the loss of these species affects the ecological webs of the earth.