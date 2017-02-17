 
 

Climate Change Drops Ocean Oxygen Levels By 2% In 50 Years

Posted: Feb 17 2017, 8:48am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Climate Change Drops Ocean Oxygen Levels by 2% in 50 Years
Getty Images
  • Global Oxygen Levels in the Oceans are Currently Low
 

Apparently, the global oxygen levels in the oceans are currently low. This is obviously due to man-made interventions in the climate and otherwise pristine environment.

The rising temperatures of the oceanic waters and the circulation of oxygen in these waters is an issue that has cropped up recently. Both surface waters and deep seas show less oxygenation levels. The reduction of this oxygen has consequences for the marine life forms.

Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com

The study regarding all this was published in the journal Nature.

While oxygen is a necessity for land animals, oceanic creatures need it too. The only difference is that these marine life forms need their oxygen dissolved in the water. 

Global warming has had an indelible impact on the oxygen levels in the oceanic waters. Warm surface waters take up less oxygen than cold waters. Also the stratification of the ocean is stabilized.

Thus less and less oxygen is shifted to the deep blue sea. This trend has been noted down with remarkable efficacy. Since the past century or so, the oxygen content of the oceans has decreased by 2%, according to CNN.

This has consequences for marine species. The oxygen budget of the oceans over the past 50 years has been one of squandering it all and nothing else. 

A few exceptions are there among the world’s waterways, yet they are few and far between. The majority of the water in the world’s oceans has had its oxygen content slashed by an amount that is enough to affect marine life forms.

This is not just a case of measurements taken by scientists. It is something that has practical and very real consequences for marine creatures. In turn, the loss of these species affects the ecological webs of the earth. 

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

NASA Selects Two Proposals for World&#039;s First Space Technology Research Institutes

NASA Selects Two Proposals for World's First Space Technology Research Institutes

43 minutes ago

NASA Finds Life&#039;s Building Blocks on Ceres

NASA Finds Life's Building Blocks on Ceres

1 hour ago

Woolly Mammoth will Return to Life from Extinction within Two Years

Woolly Mammoth will Return to Life from Extinction within Two Years

2 hours ago

Zealandia Discovered as a New Hidden Continent of Earth

Zealandia - Eighth Continent of Earth Discovered

2 hours ago

Psychiatrist Debates on Donald Trump&#039;s Mental Health

Psychiatrist Debates on Donald Trump's Mental Health

4 minutes ago

Pizza, Burgers and Other High-Fat Meals can Damage Your Metabolism

Pizza, Burgers and Other High-Fat Meals can Damage Your Metabolism

2 hours ago

SpaceX and Boeing Astronaut Capsules Can Face Additional Delays

SpaceX and Boeing Astronaut Capsules Can Face Additional Delays

2 hours ago

iPhone 8 touch ID to be replaced with 3D facial recognition

iPhone 8 touch ID to be replaced with 3D facial recognition

3 hours ago

Apple tipped to be Working on a 4K Streaming Apple TV

Apple tipped to be Working on a 4K Streaming Apple TV

3 hours ago

2019 Ford Focus Spied

2019 Ford Focus Spied

3 hours ago

2018 Volkswagen Touareg Spied Testing on Road

2018 Volkswagen Touareg Spied Testing on Road

3 hours ago

LG G6 18:9 aspect ratio screen to get special UX

LG G6 18:9 aspect ratio screen to get special UX

3 hours ago

World’s First Commercial Flying Car Now Available for Sale

World’s First Commercial Flying Car Now Available for Sale

4 hours ago

BMW i8 Spyder Spied Without its Roof

BMW i8 Spyder Spied Without its Roof

4 hours ago

NASA chooses proposals for research institutes to create space tech

NASA chooses proposals for research institutes to create space tech

4 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Presidents&#039; Day Sale 2017: Big Savings on Consumer Electronics and More

Presidents' Day Sale 2017: The Best Online Sales and Deals

 
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Information: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop




Latest Science News

NASA Selects Two Proposals for World&#039;s First Space Technology Research Institutes

NASA Selects Two Proposals for World's First Space Technology Research Institutes

43 minutes ago

NASA Finds Life&#039;s Building Blocks on Ceres

NASA Finds Life's Building Blocks on Ceres

1 hour ago

Woolly Mammoth will Return to Life from Extinction within Two Years

Woolly Mammoth will Return to Life from Extinction within Two Years

2 hours ago

Zealandia Discovered as a New Hidden Continent of Earth

Zealandia - Eighth Continent of Earth Discovered

2 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Psychiatrist Debates on Donald Trump&#039;s Mental Health

Psychiatrist Debates on Donald Trump's Mental Health

4 minutes ago

NASA Selects Two Proposals for World&#039;s First Space Technology Research Institutes

NASA Selects Two Proposals for World's First Space Technology Research Institutes

43 minutes ago

NASA Finds Life&#039;s Building Blocks on Ceres

NASA Finds Life's Building Blocks on Ceres

1 hour ago

Woolly Mammoth will Return to Life from Extinction within Two Years

Woolly Mammoth will Return to Life from Extinction within Two Years

2 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook