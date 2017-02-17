 
 

NASA Selects Two Proposals For World's First Space Technology Research Institutes

Posted: Feb 17 2017, 9:05am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

NASA Selects Two Proposals for World's First Space Technology Research Institutes
High performance materials and structures are needed for safe and affordable next generation exploration systems such as transit vehicles, habitats, and power systems. Credits: NASA
 

NASA selected two institutes for future research on the development of new technologies

NASA has selected proposals for the creation of two multi-disciplinary, university-led research institutes that will focus on the development of technologies critical to extending human presence deeper into our solar system.

NASA is planning to develop two new multi-disciplinary, university-led research institutes that will help in developing new technologies to study deep space. NASA recently got different proposal for two institutes. The new STRIs,Space Technology Research Institutes will get the research from different organizations to develop new technologies in the fields of space infrastructure, and bio manufacturing. The main objective of new technologies will be to develop missions independent of earth.

The new technology will have revolutionary changes in aerospace technology in future, said Steve Jurczyk, associate administrator for NASA's Space Technology Mission Directorate in Washington.

The STRIs will help promote engineering, synthesis of science and other areas to reach certain goals within five years with good results. The institutes will also enhance the research areas in the U.S, including advanced applications. Each institute will get around $15 million during 5 years of its performance, and NASA selected following institutes,

Center for the Utilization of Biological Engineering in Space (CUBES)

The CUBES will make advance research in areas like bio manufacturing system based on multi-function and multi-organism that will produce fuel materials, food, and pharmaceuticals. Main objective of CUBES is based on deep space exploration using earth based applications, using carbon dioxide to use as a base element to create material.

Institute for Ultra-Strong Composites by Computational Design (US-COMP)

The deep space exploration will need new materials to create next-gen transit vehicles, power systems, habitats, and other systems, and the material should be light and stronger than the current materials used in the advanced technologies.

US-COMP will create carbon nanotube-based, ultra-high strength, lightweight structural material for aerospace in five years. It will involve a huge change in the design of structures that will have high impact on the development of advanced materials.

The research team at US-COMP includes 22 faculty members led by Gregory Odegard, principal investigator at the Michigan Technological University, , University of Utah, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Florida A&M University, Johns Hopkins University, Georgia Institute of Technology, University of Minnesota, Pennsylvania State University, University of Colorado and Virginia Commonwealth University. Industrial partners include Nanocomp Technologies and Solvay, with the U.S. Air Force Research Lab as a collaborator.

NASA's Space Technology Mission Directorate has funded the awards.

