 
 

Psychiatrist Debates On Donald Trump's Mental Health

Posted: Feb 17 2017, 9:44am CST

 

Psychiatrist Debates on Donald Trump&#039;s Mental Health
Getty Images
  Top Psychiatrist Weighs in on whether Donald Trump has Mental Issues
 

A top psychiatrist has weighed in on whether Donald Trump has mental issues or not. According to him, the new POTUS may be a bit nasty at times but he definitely isn’t mentally ill.

An eminent psychiatrist who has done an in-depth analysis of Donald Trump’s personality said that on the contrary, the POTUS does not have a narcissist’s profile. Since this master of the subject of the human psyche has wrote a book on the matter, he is the ultimate authority on the issue.

Dr Allen Frances defined the psychiatric label of narcissistic personality disorder in the first place and he does not agree with the label being applied to Trump.

Frances wrote down the criteria for the disease in DSM 4 in a letter to the New York Times. DSM 5 is the most recent edition that looks into the ins and outs of mental illness.  

Allen Frances spoke of how although President Trump may show sporadic narcissistic traits, since he didn’t suffer from his outrageous acts and blunders in public, he didn’t enter the category.

Donald Trump was on the contrary very comfortable with his personality and thrived on the chaos he generated. He was moreover a successful man and very rich to boot. Money doesn’t hang on trees and for him to have become so rich, he needed ability and prowess which he possesses in scads.  

Mr Trump, according to Allen Frances, causes distress in others rather than suffering from it himself. He is the classic case of the hardy person with a stiff upper lip who likes to have his own way in things.

For all the rough and tough attitude and bravado not to mention rudeness that Trump is known for, he takes the public and media’s comments with a grain of salt. In fact, the right word to use for Donald Trump would be mentally tough instead of mentally ill.   

Since he has earned so much wealth, fame and fortune in his life based on his narcissism and unpleasant personality, Mr Trump ought to be given the benefit of the doubt.

The psychiatrist went on to say that including Mr Trump in the list of the mentally ill would be doing them a disfavor. Most mentally ill patients are meek and sincere though troubled by their symptoms over which they have no control.

Donald Trump is neither soft-spoken nor is he careful in his speech or behavior. Yet some psychiatrists still insist that Donald Trump is a loose cannon who will destroy America and its reputation in the rest of the world.

Allen Frances says instead that labeling Trump as mentally ill is not the solution. He will still have his way despite what the armchair psychiatrists announce from their ivory towers. The thing is to counter his impulsive tendencies on a political level. 

