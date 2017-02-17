Hottest Photos of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Launch Party

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition was revealed for the year 2017 and stars, models and celebrities attended the super-hot and glamorous event at Center 415 Event Space on February 16, 2017 in New York City.

Don't Miss: Best Gadgets of 2017

Arrival upon arrival of hottest celebrities and gorgeous models was breathtaking and we have all the best photos of this year’s hottest arrivals on the red carpet.

Recent new mom and Sports Illustrated alum Chrissy Teigen arrived at the event with her husband, John Legend. Chrissy had the spotlight all to herself while posing for the cameras. She wore a slick back wet hair do with a kimono style dress and golden hoops. John Legend was all smiles and looked proud of his wife.

Hannah Jeter looked stunning in a black bedazzled dress as she supported her pregnant belly. Jeter learned that she was pregnant with her first child with Derek Jeter after she shot for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition. The model looked radiant and beautiful and not to mention hot with her thigh on full show from the slit in her dress.

Rookie of the Year, Bianca Balti also stunned on the red carpet with a sheer black dress with a black corset, an up-do hairstyle and a smoldering hot attitude to match. The 32 years old model was voted by fans to become the rookie of the year for this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition.

Victoria Secret model Danielle Herrington also attended the launch party. She looked smoking hot in a white wrap around dress with a deep neckline giving the camera a great view of her ample breasts which have been featured in the magazine as well. She paired the dress with a metallic choker and earrings.

Mia Kang set the red carpet on fire. Wearing a metallic embellished dress with a double thigh slits, the model smiled for the camera, letting her hot figure and beautiful looks do all her talking for her.

Sports Illustrated model Kelly Gale took the razor-sharp eyes and the hot smize to the red carpet as she posed for the camera in a hot pink dress and a slicked back ponytail.

Kate Upton showed up on the red carpet all smiles. Featured on the cover of this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition which was uncovered on the Jimmy Kimmel Live on ABC; the model also posed with the latest issue and showed the camera why she deserved to be on the cover of every year’s cover.

Alum model Christie Brinkley and daughters Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook and Alexa Ray Joel defined that hot genes run all across the family. Brinkley rocked the smoking hot in a red pantsuit and matching red lips which complimented her gorgeous blonde locks. Sailor Lee opted for an edgier look with an animal print dress with leather jacket draped over her shoulder and a high ponytail with sharp eyes. Alexa Ray looked hot in an elegant black dress, red lips and slicked hair do.

Colton Underwood was spotted at the red carpet with girlfriend and model Aly Raisman. The couple both wore blck and smiled for the cameras. Aly is one of the featured models in this year’s Sports Illustrated issue.

Bo Krsmanovic posed in a hot black dress and a smoldering smize. Barbara Palvin looked stunning in a powder blue dress which matched her gorgeous eyes. Hannah Ferguson looked hot in a white dress and a messy bun with red lips. Featured model and body activist, Ashley Graham flaunted her curves on the red carpet and showed them who’s boss.

Rose Bertram sent the cameras a flying kiss as she looked stunning in a white jacket, dirty blonde hair and plum lips. Featured model Robyn Lawley smiled for the cameras as she gave a pose. Nina Adgal looked stunning in pink corset style dress and a brilliant smile to compliment her beautiful face.

Nick Canon, who was the DJ for the night looked cool on the red carpet with red turban added to his new style statement.

The models also posed with each other, looking amazing and enjoying the attention that they were getting. It was a successful evening all in all.