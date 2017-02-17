 
 

Butter Increases The Risk Of Diabetes

Getty Images
  • Eating 12 grams of butter daily can increase the chance of diabetes
 

Saturated animal fats are risky for health and can cause type 2 diabetes

Doctors and researchers now suggest that  people should  take plant based diet, including legumes, whole grain cereals, fruits and vegetables rather than animal based diet like red meat or pastries. Evidences show that plant based food is good for health and doesn’t much affect the environment.

The researchers found that there is a relationship between type 2 diabetes and animal fat and foods rich in saturated fatty acids. The research team included researchers from the Unit of Human Nutrition of the Universitat Rovira i Virgili (Tarragona-Spain), and from the PREDIMED Study and Harvard University.

Main part of the study shows that the participants who took more saturated fatty acids in food and animal fat had double the risk of type 2 diabetes than those who had lower intake of saturated and animal fat.

Taking 12 grams of butter a day can increase the chance of diabetes that researchers found after 4.5 years of follow up study. On the other hand, there was a less risk of getting diabetes by taking whole fat yogurt.

The study included 3349 participants who did not have diabetes, but had risk of cardiovascular diseases.But, after 4.5 years of follow up study, 266 participants got type 2 diabetes.

The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition published the study this month.

The research study was led by doctors Marta Guasch-Ferré;, researcher at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Nerea Becerra-Tomás, researcher at the URV's Unit of Human Nutrition, and Jordi Salas-Salvadó;, who is head of the URV's Unit of Human Nutrition, Clinical Director of Nutrition at the Internal Medicine Service of the Sant Joan University Hospital in Reus, and member of the Pere Virgili Health Research Institute.

Researchers believe that Mediterranean diet is healthy and can help prevent chronic diseases, like type 2 diabetes. The study also shows the impact of animal fat and substituting saturated fats on health.

