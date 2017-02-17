LSD Microdosing Popular With Silicon Valley Entrepreneurs Putting Their Lives at Risk

A high number of execs in Silicon Valley are taking minimal doses of the psychedelic drug known as LSD. This drug is known to enhance creativity and aid in relaxation and it also generates feel-good vibes among the users.

Yet the experts have warned that one too many doses, even if they are small in amount, may upset the mental health of the users on a permanent basis.

These sort of business-and-pleasure mixing deals can be downright dangerous and a hazard to general health, according to Cambridge University experts.

Yet many entrepreneurs and execs in Silicon Valley tend to ignore these rules made by the medical profession and take microdoses of LSD to chill out and put them in a creative frame of mind.

They say that the small dose makes them better in their professional lives and also sharpens their focus. Microdosing, as this practice is known, is the fine art of ingesting minimal doses of LSD, psilocybin and mescaline within the space of a few days.

LSD as everyone knows was a drug that had its high point during the swinging 60s. The counterculture with its beatniks, hippies and flower children got high on this drug which was their main choice.

Steve Jobs and Bill Gates experimented with this drug in their heyday as teens and young adults. At a high dose, LSD causes shifts in mood, perception and also confuses the cognitive processes.

While a microdose of this drug does not cause the usual acid-head hallucinations, it does lead to a laid-back and euphoric effect, according to Mail Online.

Stress and anxiety are allayed with the ingestion of this drug. Sharpness of focus, creative expression and energetic attitude are three of the main effects of taking microdoses of LSD.

Yet this widespread use of this drug in minimal doses throughout the mind-powered culture of Silicon Valley is a troublesome phenomenon. The mind-bending drug can have some pretty serious consequences.

Psychosis seems to be one of them. The human brain usually thrives on love, ideas and hands-on activities that one becomes absorbed in thereby entering a state of flow.

Work and leisure too are sources of mental satisfaction. Yet to experiment with drugs is to tread a treacherous road from which it is hard to back off as time moves on. These drugs destroy the mind. To take them, even in the least amount of doses, is to court disaster in the long run.