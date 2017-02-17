 
 

Honda Civic Type R Production Model Will Debut At Geneva Motor Show

Posted: Feb 17 2017

 

  • Production Vehicle of Honda Civic Type R debuted in Geneva
 

The Honda Civic Type R is being showcased in the Geneva Motor Show 2017 ahead of its launch in US

There is a good news for all the Honda Civic lovers out there. The highly anticipated Honda Civic Type R is going to get its official debut at the Geneva Motor Show 2017 that is starting from March 7th and will continue till 17th.

The best thing about this launch is that we will be seeing the production model of the car in the motor show. The concept of this car was first introduced last year in Paris while it is the first time we will be seeing its production model in all its glory.

The Honda Civic Type R, is the first one wear the badge of Type R in the US region. It be laced with Honda’s latest 2.0 liter VTEC turbocharged engine. It is being said that the car will go into official mass production this summer, according to AutoBlog.

The units will be developed at the United Kingdom from where the cars will be exported to various regions of Japan, Europe, and other global markets too.

The best looking feature of this upcoming Honda Civic Type R is that it is a hatch car and have an amazing personality. The car has a massive hood that seems to run along miles. It has a rear wing that is nothing but beastly looking, giving the car an amazing aura of being the finest in the R-Type category.

We are not aware of the pure technical details of the car but are certain that it will have the ability to showcase a power of at least 300bhp. The images of the production model images have not been released yet by company. We will get back to your with more details when the car will make its official debut.

