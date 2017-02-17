Creepiest Alien Encounters That Haven't Been Explained

For some people, it something they wish for, for others it is something that scares them - being abducted by an alien. Since the dawning of recorded history, there have been reports about alien abductions all over the world. Scholars have checked hieroglyphics, people have scanned elements in bits of metal found, and the bible has even been scrutinized for talk of these beings from other worlds.

Of course some of these rumors are completely insane - the aliens built the Great Pyramids or were part of the reason why planes disappeared. People have discounted them, but there are still some stories of alien abductions that have left people wondering - do aliens really exist?

There are stories that can be explained or discounted, but here are some of the ones that no one can really explain:

1. Astronaut Leroy Chiao

This UFO sighting is one of the most recent ones. Astronaut Leroy Chiao, who was the commander of the ISS from October 2004 to 2005 said that while he was doing a spacewalk, he saw an UFO in the distance. He told the Huffington Post that "I saw some lights that seemed to be in a line and it was almost like an upside-down check mark, and I saw them fly by and thought it was awfully strange.”

Although no one really knows what Chiao saw, people have tried to explain it as fishing boats - which doesn't seem likely.

2. Lubbock

It was 1951 when there were three Texas Tech College professors who reported seeing lights in a V shape over Lubbock. A student produced a picture that he said he took of the same lights. Since all of these people weren't typical alien hunters, they were taken seriously. In fact, they garnered attention from people who do monitor UFOs and alien encounters.

However, one of the people, Edward J. Ruppelt, said that he thought there was an explanation for what this was, but he wouldn't explain it.

According to Mysterious Universe, he wrote:

"They weren’t birds, they weren’t refracted light, but they weren’t spaceships. The lights that the professors saw–the backbone of the Lubbock Lights series–have been positively identified as a very commonplace and easily explainable natural phenomenon. It is very unfortunate that I can’t divulge exactly the way the answer was found because it is an interesting story of how a scientist set up complete instrumentation to track down the lights and how he spent several moths testing theory after theory until he finally hit upon the answer."

3. Contact in the Car

Devin Crutchfield told Buzzfeed that she was passing through a window one night and noticed a star and started to watch it, as it was the only one in the sky. She called over her roommate and they both started looking at the light. When it started getting brighter and then it would dim, they kept watching for a few minutes. It moved and darted around quickly. The light became almost 3D as it continued to move around. The roommate turned on her phone and flashed a light, and the UFO came closer. She ran from the window and the light disappeared. There was never an explanation.

4. Rendlesham Forest Incident

The Rendlesham Forest Incident may be the most famous alien encounter story in the UK. It started on Christmas 1980, when US military officers who were stationed at an RAF base saw multicolored lights over Rendlesham Forest in Suffolk. Three people went to investigate, and one reported seeing a craft, telling the Telegraph, "No landing gear was apparent, but it seemed like she was on fixed legs. I moved a little closer. I had already taken all 36 pictures on my roll of film. I walked around the craft, and finally, I walked right up to the craft. I noticed the fabric of the shell was more like a smooth, opaque, black glass."

The next day, they found high levels of radioactivity and landing gear. They would go to investigate and took some odd aural recordings.

Per The Telegraph, the transcript features dialogue like this:

“I see it too... it’s back again... it’s coming this way... there’s no doubt about it... this is weird... it looks like an eye winking at you... it almost burns your eyes... he’s coming toward us now... now we’re observing what appears to be a beam coming down to the ground... one object still hovering over Woodbridge base... beaming down”

Another team went to investigate and said that they saw an aircraft land and saw a humanoid alien emerge. Eventually it stopped happening but the UK Ministry of Defense insists nothing was ever there, but they offered no explanation.

5. LA Lightshow

Two popular YouTubers were taking stock footage for their videos when they happened to encounter something really creepy - and unexplained. Well, there was an explanation of the military testing planes, but that sure isn't what it looks like. Take a look at the video below:

So what do you think - are alien encounters real? Do we have visits from people, creatures, or things from other plants?