Tips and Tricks for Hunting Gen. 2 Pokemon on Pokemon Go
Yesterday, anyone who has an iPhone got an email from Apple saying that there were over 80 new Pokemon added to Pokemon Go. As one could expect, the servers were a little funky for a few hours, but the game seems to be working really well now. Their goal was to get people to download the app again, and it worked for me.

I went out to do some shopping this morning and let me tell you, there are Gen 2 Pokemon everywhere. If you want to play at all, it seems like they have overloaded public areas for the time being.

Since it has been some time since I hunted for Pokemon, I went online to find some of the best tips for find Gen 2 Pokemon on Pokemon Go. Here are some of the tips I found most useful:

1. If you are going to hunt, hunt now.

Since there are so many Pokemon out there, it looks like they are spawning at an unprecedented rate. It looks like Niantic is skewing their numbers, according to Mic. From what I have seen, 3 out of every 4 Pokemon that I saw have been from Gen 2. There is no rhyme or reason to it or explanations for how or when this will stop, so if you are going to hunt, don't hesitate. A majority of the country is supposed to have a warm-up this weekend, so no time like the present.

2. There are Candy Bonuses

While this may have been around for a while, I did notice that when you catch level 2 or 3 evolved forms of Pokemon, there are candy boosts for each level. Now, a 2nd-stage will net your five candies and a 3rd-stage will get you 10 candies. you also get more stardust.

3. There are Babies in the Wild

Generation 2 has been around as babies that hatched from eggs for some time, but now you can catch them in the wild as well. According to a few people on Twitter, you can even find Togepi.

4. New Eevee Tricks

If you want one of the most famous Pokemon from Gen 2, you might not have to wait long. If you remember the trick you used to get the different Eevee's before, you just have to repeat it with a new name. According to Forbes, you just have to change the name to Sakura for Espeon or Tamao for Umbreon. 

5. Gender

You may have noticed that your Pokemon have a gender, though the changes themselves are actually fairly subtle. The gender doesn't actually seem to mean much other than a few color or feature changes. Many people believe that the changes will have to do with breeding in the future, though there hasn't been any confirmation of that yet.

6. Clothing

If you were a little bored with what is on your character Avatar, you can now buy new clothing options. There isn't a lot to choose from, but some of them are pretty good and will be worth the money if you play often.

Is all of this enough to keep people back in the game? Only time will tell.

Getting the Nintendo NES at Target

Hack and Slash Game "For Honor" Launches

Super Mario Run Doing Surprisingly Well

Nintendo Delays Release of Anticipated Mobile Game

Hottest Photos of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Launch Party

Creepiest Alien Encounters That Haven't Been Explained

Honda Civic Type R Production Model Will Debut at Geneva Motor Show

LSD Microdosing Popular With Silicon Valley Entrepreneurs Putting Their Lives at Risk

American Horror Story Season 7 Theme is Presidential Election 2016

Presidents' Day Sale 2017: The Best Online Sales and Deals

Facial Recognition Software Helps Save Endangered Lemurs

Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler Turn it up in The House Trailer

Butter Increases the Risk of Diabetes

Electric Airplane Startup Lilium Raises $11.4 million and Hires away a Recruitment Manager from Tesla

Psychiatrist Debates on Donald Trump's Mental Health

Presidents' Day Sale 2017: The Best Online Sales and Deals

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

 
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

NES Classic In Stock Information: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop




Getting the Nintendo NES at Target

Hack and Slash Game "For Honor" Launches

Super Mario Run Doing Surprisingly Well

Nintendo Delays Release of Anticipated Mobile Game

Hottest Photos of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Launch Party

Creepiest Alien Encounters That Haven't Been Explained

Honda Civic Type R Production Model Will Debut at Geneva Motor Show

LSD Microdosing Popular With Silicon Valley Entrepreneurs Putting Their Lives at Risk

