 
 

Snapchat Android Phone Rumored

Posted: Feb 18 2017, 1:03am CST

 

Snapchat Android Phone Rumored
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Photo-sharing mobile service Snapchat is reportedly planning to launch an Android smartphone that will give consumers more control over the camera features.

"A California-based marketing firm has unveiled a concept handset equip with a 360-degree camera, buttons that let users scroll through filters and a one touch capture function for easy sharing," Daily Mail reported.

The device might also inlcude a lock screen that allows users to easily swipe for Snapchat notifications and updates, messaging, and syncing with Spectacles. It may also pack Discover screen that combines GPS and maps, Snapchat Stories, and advertisements.

Earlier this year, Snap Inc., parent company Snapchat, has made its long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) filing public, seeking to raise up to $3 billion.

Snapchat aims to derive most of its revenue from advertising where it will compete against Google, Facebook and Twitter.

Snap Inc. has recently rolled out major changes in its app that will make it easier to navigate the app with a universal search bar that's always accessible at the top of the app.

Snapchat is also introducing "Our Story" -- a new global live story that any user can contribute to at any time.

The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) was established in 1986, initially to serve as an information bridge between India and its thriving Diaspora in North America. Now IANS is a full-fledged wire agency, putting out news 24x7 from around the world.

 

 

