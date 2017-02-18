New York Toy Fair Day 1 Wrap-Up

The first day of the New York Toy Fair has closed, and there is a lot of excitement inside and outside of the Javits Center in Manhattan. While the air was charged with a sense of competition among the booths, according to those on the inside, there was also a clear focus on inclusive toys and those that encourage children to think. From dolls made specifically for little boys to coding games that allow children to face off against each other, there was a definite feeling of growth and social consciousness amongst the toys, the vendors, and the attendees.

However, in interviewing people as they left the event, there were three toys that really stood out:

Legos

"As a fan of the movie series, I was really excited to see the Pirates of the Caribbean Lego Set," said one attendee. "They really went above and beyond with the detailing on the models of the ships." Another attendee said that she was looking forward to the "Brick Headz" toys that come complete with pirate makeup. There is an additional one that is reportedly Edward Scissorhands.

One fan said that she saw a Wizard of Oz themed set complete with the Wicked Witch's Flying Monkeys.

Some of the other fandoms that will have Lego representation in the coming year according to attendees? Disney, Minecraft, DC: Super Hero Girls, LEGO City, LEGO Friends, Nexo Knights, LEGO Technic, and Elves.

Barbie

Another name that kept coming out of people's mouths was Barbie. While almost all women love Barbie because it takes us back to our childhood, it was a bit of a surprise to hear that men were talking about the Barbie vendor as well. Some of that chatter came from the Wonder Woman figurines, but there was also quite a bit for Barbie herself.

According to attendees, they unveiled a "Hello Barbie Hologram" that uses AI to interact with Barbie. She will be able to recognize speech and hold a conversation. While they were told that they haven't seen everything, kids will be able to get weather reports, alarms, night light, daily reminders, and a speaker system. She will even dance along to the music.

No one was able to name a price for what is likely to be the next "big toy" for little girls.

"This is definitely going to be a big one. I see a lot of soccer moms fighting in the aisles of Target around Christmas," Troy from New Orleans joked.

DC Collectibles

Finally, DC Collectibles revealed over 30 new figurines, including quite a few statues from the upcoming Batman animated series, the Justice League film, and a few other surprises that attendees were told to keep quiet.

Of course, everyone kept mentioning the Harley Quinn figurine.

Those are the highlights of New York Toy Fair Day 1 - nothing is the breakout "Hatchimals " style hit yet, but there is a lot of positivitt around the entire event.