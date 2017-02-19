Secrets of iPhone 8 display revealed

Ming-Chi Kuo, an expert at KGI technologies recently reviewed the rumors regulating around the display resolution and pixel density of the Apple iPhone 8 display screen. Ming-Chi announced that he would be digging deep into the matter and come up with a highly-calculated guess.

As sure as his reputation at KGI Technologies, Ming-Chi Kuo published an illustrative report on the matter. Kuo remarkably explained the reasons behind the numbers and made graphical illustrations showing what would be the noticeable differences between the upcoming iPhone 8 and previous models.

According to the report, display panel of iPhone 8 will be sporting a spectacular 521 PPI (pixels per inch) pixel density. Being a 5.8-inch display, that makes around 3550 pixels. Ming-Chi broke down the pixels into a screen resolution of 2435x1125 which seems to be the guess or several other analysts.

These display specs of iPhone 8, if true, will be a huge leap forward and a truly stunning upgrade. Display screens of iPhone 7 and 7 Plus were manufactured for 325 PPI and 410 PPI pixel density respectively. The most noticeable difference in the illustrations was the virtual home button panel, which resides at the lower bezel of the device.

What functions will the virtual button serve, we have no idea as there has been no word on the matter. Furthermore, Kuo also explained that iPhone 8 will be sporting a 3x retina scaling. Traditionally that figure is 2, but Kuo explained that, with such high density display, a 2x retina scaling would produce weird dimensions. (that is, the UX elements will be too small to interact)