LG G6 live images viral on social media

Posted: Feb 19 2017, 10:07am CST

 

Earlier this week a few images of a powered-On LG G6 were uploaded on multiple social media platform which have now gone completely viral. The photos show the from and back of a completely fresh out-of-the-box LG G6 piece with 34% battery. Normally every fresh unit has around 30%-40% battery charging initially.

The pictures are quite clear and you can see the dimensions and details about the screen. The display is showing Date and Time with battery power, which will stay on screen all the time with LG’s “always-On” feature. The display screen has covered a huge amount of the front side, leaving minimal-length bezels on the side, an untraditionally small on the top while the lower bezel is long enough to fit the LG logo.

The shiny back contains the dual-camera setup with the fingerprint scanner just below it, which line perfectly with the leaks and other live images we have seen. The lower backside of the device holds the ‘G6’ brand logo just as portrayed in this mentioning. The party that released these photos also attached a confirmed list of primary specifications of the model.

About to be mentioned are the specifications that have been confirmed by the device itself. A 5.7-inch display panel will come along the LG G6, sporting a 2880x1440 pixel resolution. LG G6 is powered by a SnapDragon 821 chipset, a 4 GB memory module and 32 GB internal storage which can be extended via a microSD memory card. LG G6 will pack a 3200 mAh Li-ion battery (pretty impressive) and the shell is water resistance.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/32" rel="author">Ahmed Humayun</a>
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

