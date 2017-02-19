Add wireless charging to your iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

The rumors of a wireless charging feature in the upcoming iPhone models caused quite a stirring in the mobile market. Those who couldn’t rejoice on this news were the ones who currently own iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus. Surely, both of those models’ resale value will slash down after this news.

Though not to worry, the possibility of a wireless chargeable iPhone also set off some of the tech companies to create a wireless charging solution for the current iPhone models. Here are some of the most popular and highly reviewed products using which, you can embed a wireless charging feature on your iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.

Mophie Juice Pack:

Price: $99

World’s leading mobile accessory manufacturers came up with the best idea till now. Mophie Juice Pack is a cover case for iPhone with contains a wireless charging inductor, the case is always connected to the charging dock.

All you need to do now is place your iPhone (with Mophie case) on a Qi-compatible charging pad. Mophie Juice pack also has built-in batteries that work as a power bank to provide instant charge even without a pad.

Antye Qi Wireless charging cases:

Price: $19.99

The Antye Qi Wireless charging cases are same as Mophie Juice Pack, but they cost much lesser than the other. Also, Antye Qi Wireless charging cases don’t have a built-in battery for instant-power.

DanForce Wireless charging receiver:

Price: $60

DanForce brings a better option for those who prefer not using dull-looking cases to get the job done. DanForce Wireless Charging Receiver is just a simple panel with a charging jack.

The panel is extremely thin, so simply connect the charging jack, and put on your favorite iPhone case with the panel in side. All done! A charging pad also comes along the product, so you don’t have to worry about buying it.