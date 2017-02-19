 
 

Apple In A Technology-partnership With Broadcom For Customized Wireless Charging

Posted: Feb 19 2017, 10:54am CST

 

Several rumors and leaks have been suggesting that Apple will be featuring a wireless charging system in iPhone 8, to be announced in September. We noticed how Apple will be using glass back instead of a metal casing, how Apple became a member of the organization responsible for setting wireless charging standards and much more.

Now, according to Harlan Sur, an analyst at JPMorgan, Apple may be looking to feature a “customized wireless charging” technology which would be a result of a combined-effort between Apple and Broadcom. Not to forget, Apple has been working with Broadcom for over two years now, and has dropped no word on exactly what it is that the two are doing together.

Rumors say that iPhone is now turning-over a new leaf in its history, a chapter where there will be no charging dock present on the device. This year though, it is expected that iPhone will feature the wireless charging in the OLED-model, the most expensive one. This model is also believed to be the 10th anniversary model and will be the most expensive one to-date.

Apple’s true plans are always a headache to guess, each year the company announces something that outranks all the expectations made before. Plus, we also heard rumors that Apple has been in partnership with Lite-On, MediaTek, Luxshare, and Pegatron to create features with state-of-the-art technologies at hand. Along with the wireless charging, iPhone 8 is also expected to come with a glass back, and a 5.8” “edge-to-edge” display. Around 0.7” of the screen will be taken-up by the rumored “virtual home button”.

