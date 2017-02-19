 
 

A Swappable Timepiece May Be Featured In Tag Heuer’s Upcoming Smartwatch

A swappable timepiece may be featured in Tag Heuer's upcoming smartwatch
 

Tag Heuer has dropped a few words here and there about their plans for the upcoming smartwatch in the line. Though Tag Heuer did not mention a very significant feature which was reported later by some of the android centrals.

Apparently, the successor to Tag Heuer Connected will have a swappable modular timepiece according to Androidcentral. This smartwatch, being called the “Connected Modular”, will not only allow the users to change the straps, but also the entire timepiece, making the device a fully-customizable smartwatch.

The swappable timepiece will designed to go along in various scenarios like during some sport, at gym, at an event, at a wedding, and of course, at work. If you want the same thing on Tag Heuer Connected, you will have to buy a mechanical equivalent of your smartwatch which will cost you just about the same price as your original watch.

March 14 seems to be the date when Tag Heuer will announce this new smartwatch, though it not quite sure at the moment. The real question is, what will be the price tag on this new modular smartwatch? Specially after taking in account that this watch will feature the latest Android Wear 2.0, swappable straps and swappable timepiece.

